Is Lionel Messi playing today? Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi is set to be in the starting lineup as Inter Miami host Atlanta United on Saturday at Nu Stadium, with interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos still in charge of the side while incoming coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez awaits the work permit needed to officially take the reins.

The Argentine captain comes into the match in red-hot form, having scored four goals in Miami’s 7-1 rout of Montreal last time out, and there is no indication he will be eased out of the XI despite the ongoing coaching transition.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with Miami looking to build on its emphatic result over Montreal and Hoyos aiming to hand off a side in good form once Gonzalez is finally cleared to take over.

Meanwhile, Atlanta will try to use Gerardo Martino’s insider knowledge of the Miami roster to slow down a Messi-led attack that has been in devastating form of late.

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Inter Miami projected lineup

Miami is expected to line up in a 4-3-3. Hoyos will have to make do without Sergio Reguilon, Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Mateo Silvetti, Santiago Morales and Tadeo Allende, all ruled out through injury, leaving the club with six absences to account for heading into kickoff.

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see also Kily Gonzalez faces a challenge no Inter Miami coach has cleared with Messi: 100 games at the helm

Inter Miami projected starting XI: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Maximiliano Falcon, Facundo Mura; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Luis Suarez.

Atlanta United projected lineup

Atlanta United will set up in a 4-3-1-2. The visitors will be missing Luke Brennan and Ajani Fortune due to injury, while Elias Baez is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Atlanta United projected starting XI: Lucas Hoyos; Tomas Jacob, Paulo Diaz, Junior Alonso, Matthew Edwards; Cooper Sanchez, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly; Aleksei Miranchuk; Fafa Picault, Miguel Almiron.

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