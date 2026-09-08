Lionel Messi becomes first player in MLS history to achieve incredible three-season record with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to make history in Major League Soccer, even at an age when most players of his generation have long since stepped away from the highest level. The Inter Miami captain produced another remarkable performance against Atlanta United, adding to a growing list of achievements that underline just how extraordinary his time in the league has been.

At 39, Messi is still producing goals and assists at a remarkable rate, with his influence extending far beyond individual matches. His latest accomplishment places him in territory no other player in MLS history has reached, further strengthening his already extraordinary legacy in American soccer.

The milestone arrived during Inter Miami‘s 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on September 6, when Messi supplied two assists. He first delivered a corner for Casemiro to head home before finding Luis Suarez with a perfectly weighted through-ball for Miami’s second goal.

Those two assists took Messi to 18 goals and 12 assists in 20 MLS appearances during the 2026 regular season, giving him 30 goal contributions for the campaign. More importantly, those numbers completed a feat that had never previously been achieved in league history.

Messi is now the first player in MLS history to record at least 30 goal contributions in three different seasons. The achievement was confirmed after the Atlanta match, adding another remarkable chapter to his increasingly decorated MLS career.

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The numbers behind Messi’s three-season record

Messi first reached the 30-goal-contribution threshold in 2024, despite playing relatively few matches. The figures credit him with 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 appearances, giving him a total of 36 goal contributions.

His 2025 campaign took that production to another level. Messi finished that year with 43 goals and 26 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions, while his MLS regular-season numbers alone were enough to put him comfortably beyond the 30-contribution mark.

Season 👕 Games ⚽ Goals 🅰️ Assists 🔥 G/A 2024 25 23 13 36 2025 49 43 26 69 2026 24 21 11 32 Total 98 87 50 137

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Now in 2026, Messi has reached the benchmark again with even fewer appearances. The all-competitions figures currently stand at 21 goals and 11 assists in 24 games, while his MLS regular-season tally has already reached 30 contributions.

Minor differences can appear in assist totals depending on whether a source counts secondary assists and whether it is using regular-season or all-competition statistics. However, the central achievement remains unchanged: no other MLS player has produced 30 or more goals and assists in three separate seasons.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami (2026)

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Messi continues to defy expectations at 39

When Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, there was widespread excitement about what one of football’s greatest-ever players could accomplish in the final stage of his career. Instead of simply winding down, however, the Argentine has continued to dominate games and rewrite MLS records.

His 2025 season was particularly spectacular, with Messi collecting major individual honors while helping Inter Miami compete for trophies. His influence has continued into 2026, demonstrating that his vision, finishing, and ability to create chances remain at an elite level.