Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 979th career goal with stunning header for Al Nassr vs. Abha in SPL

Al Nassr hosted Abha on Wednesday for Matchday 6 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season, aiming to bounce back following their first defeat of the campaign. With the scoreline still level in the early stages, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a commanding header.

Despite controlling possession and generating the clearest chances against the newly promoted side, Al Nassr initially struggled to turn their dominance into goals. Ronaldo failed to hit the target on his opening two attempts before finally making his mark on the match.

In the 22nd minute, Angelo delivered a precise corner kick into the box, allowing Ronaldo to rise above his defender near the six-yard box. Connecting with power, he drove his header into the far post, past the reach of goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

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The strike against Abha marked Ronaldo’s third goal through five appearances in the 2026-27 campaign and his 132nd overall in an Al Nassr uniform, demonstrating his ongoing efficiency at age 41. The result temporarily returned Al Nassr to the top of the standings, level with Al Hilal at 15 points apiece.

Ronaldo still closing in on 1,000-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines weeks ago by suggesting the 2026-27 campaign could mark his final season as a professional. That admission turned sharp focus toward what the Portuguese legend can accomplish before retiring, with one overarching milestone remaining: reaching 1,000 career official goals.

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see also Why aren’t Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman playing for Al-Nassr against Abha in the Saudi Pro League?

The header against Abha represented the 979th career goal for Ronaldo, leaving him 21 strikes shy of becoming the first player in modern soccer history to reach 1,000 official goals. While a demanding target, his current scoring pace keeps the milestone well within reach over the remainder of the campaign.

Averaging 0.60 goals per match with three goals through five appearances for Al Nassr this season, a linear projection indicates Ronaldo would require approximately 35 additional matches to produce the 21 goals needed to reach four digits.

Given the volume of fixtures across competitions, Ronaldo will have ample opportunities to close the gap before the end of the 2026-27 campaign. Between SPL, King’s Cup, and AFC Champions League Elite action, Al Nassr have at least 37 scheduled fixtures remaining, complemented by UEFA Nations League fixtures with Portugal that expand his runway beyond 40 matches.

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