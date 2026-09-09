Lionel Scaloni could follow Lionel Messi with Argentina departure as contract renewal reportedly takes U-turn

Securing Lionel Scaloni‘s long-term future as Argentina‘s head coach has emerged as the primary mandate for the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as preparations begin for the 2030 World Cup cycle. However, the manager could follow Lionel Messi out the door, as reports indicate extension talks have hit an unexpected impasse.

Lionel Messi’s announcement of his retirement from the national team caught football executives off guard, concluding a 21-year international tenure with the Albiceleste. Scaloni remains under contract through December 2026 and intends to honor that agreement, but his willingness to commit beyond that date remains in question.

According to reporting from Argentine insider Veronica Brunatti, Scaloni signaled to AFA president Claudio Tapia that he is experiencing fatigue from the demands of managing the national team. While federation executives remain eager to lock him into a long-term agreement, negotiations regarding his future remain on hold.

The manager’s uncertainty aligns with two pivotal shifts: Messi’s international exit and Argentina‘s recent loss in the 2026 World Cup final. Navigating the departure of the program’s defining icon while phasing out veterans to initiate a new cycle toward 2030 presents a daunting mental workload for Scaloni, whose deep emotional bond with his core group has been well-documented throughout his tenure.

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On Monday, September 7, Scaloni completed eight full years in charge of the national team, a milestone acknowledged across AFA’s official media channels. Reporting from TyC Sports and journalist Gaston Edul confirms that while formal contract extension negotiations have not officially opened, Scaloni is fully aware of AFA’s intent to keep him at the helm.

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Argentina coaching staff member on the brink of leaving

While serving as the public face of Argentina’s tactical renaissance, Scaloni has frequently credited his supporting staff, comprising former national team icons Pablo Aimar, Roberto Ayala, and Walter Samuel, with shaping the culture behind the country’s recent championship run. Now, one of those key pillars is preparing to depart.

According to Brunatti, assistant coach Walter Samuel has made the decision to pursue a head coaching career. The former Inter Milan central defender sees his contract expire alongside Scaloni’s in December 2026, and he intends to seek his first senior managerial role in Europe following eight years on Argentina’s bench.

As a respected defensive strategist, Samuel oversaw set-piece preparation and defensive organization for the national team. With Scaloni set to lose a key pillar of his brain trust, questions surrounding his own willingness to lead Argentina into the 2030 cycle continue to intensify.

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