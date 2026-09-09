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Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal has once again rewritten the Champions League history books. The Barcelona winger set a new benchmark for teenage production in the competition during Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Feyenoord on Wednesday, moving past a mark previously set by Kylian Mbappe.

According to OptaJoe, Yamal had already moved to 21 goal involvements in the Champions League with his assist for Raphinha’s opener, the outright most by a teenager in the competition’s history, one ahead of the previous record of 20 held by Mbappe.

He then padded that tally further before full time, first with his own free-kick goal and later with a second assist, this one for Gabriel Jesus, finishing the night with 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 goal involvements in the competition.

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At 19 years old, Yamal continues to accumulate individual records at a pace few players in the tournament’s history have matched, having also become the third-youngest player ever to score a free kick in Champions League history.

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Yamal becomes Barcelona’s youngest-ever captain

Yamal added another layer to his historic night by wearing the captain’s armband for the first time in an official match, becoming the youngest player ever to captain Barcelona at 19 years and 58 days old, breaking a record held by Bojan Krkic, who led the team in a 2010 Copa del Rey match at 20 years and 56 days old.

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Lamine Yamal laughs off Ousmane Dembelé’s ballon d’Or top-three snub: ‘He’s Mbappe’s friend’

The armband wasn’t planned to start the game: first captain Raphinha wore it before being substituted in the 71st minute, while second-in-line Pedri had already been withdrawn in the 63rd, and with Eric Garcia suspended and Frenkie de Jong injured, the responsibility fell to Yamal, the club’s fifth captain option this season.

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