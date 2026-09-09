Why aren’t Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman playing for Al-Nassr against Abha in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr into Wednesday’s Saudi Pro League meeting with Abha, but the Portuguese star will have to cope without teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman. Their absence comes at an important moment for Ange Postecoglou’s side, which is looking to respond after suffering its first league defeat of the season and keep pace with Al-Hilal at the top of the table.

Al-Nassr has made an impressive start to the campaign, collecting 12 points from its opening five league matches. However, the 2-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad ended a four-game winning run and means Postecoglou must now make adjustments as his team returns to Alawwal Park.

Al-Nassr looking to bounce back against struggling Abha

The Knight of Najd had been perfect through its first four league fixtures, beating Al-Fateh, Al-Riyadh, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun before the setback against Al-Ittihad. The team has still scored 13 goals and conceded only five, while its home record remains perfect after two victories at Alawwal Park.

The defeat in Jeddah was particularly frustrating because Al-Nassr created enough opportunities to rescue a point. George Ilenikhena scored twice inside the opening 22 minutes, while Angelo Gabriel pulled one back before halftime after Ronaldo produced a superb first-touch lob to release Felix.

Abha arrives in Riyadh in completely different circumstances. The promoted side has collected only one point from five matches, losing four and scoring just four goals while conceding 11, leaving it at the bottom of the table.

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The visitors have also lost both of their away matches this season, while Al-Nassr has dominated this fixture in recent years. The Riyadh side has won six of the last seven meetings, including an emphatic 8-0 victory in their most recent encounter.

Why Joao Felix is missing against Abha

The first part of the mystery surrounding Al-Nassr’s missing attackers concerns Felix, and the reason is disciplinary rather than physical. The Portuguese forward picked up his fourth yellow card of the season during the defeat to Al-Ittihad, automatically triggering a one-match suspension.

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Felix was booked for a challenge on Richard Rios late in the match, meaning he must now watch Wednesday’s game from the sidelines. His absence is a significant blow considering he has already registered two goals and two assists in his first five Saudi Pro League appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

His suspension comes at an unfortunate time for Postecoglou, with Felix having quickly established himself as an important attacking partner for Ronaldo. Al-Nassr will therefore need other players to provide the creativity and goal threat he has offered during the opening weeks of the campaign.

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Why Kingsley Coman is also unavailable

Coman’s situation is different, with the French winger sidelined by an injury suffered against Al-Ittihad. He was forced off after 60 minutes with a hamstring problem, initially raising concerns that he could face an extended spell out of action.

Medical examinations subsequently provided more clarity. According to Arriyadiyah, Coman suffered a minor hamstring tear and has been advised to undergo at least seven days of rest, meaning he will miss the Abha clash.

Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.

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The injury is another setback for a player who has featured regularly since arriving at Al-Nassr. Coman has made five Saudi Pro League appearances this season, although he has yet to score or provide an assist.

The expectation is that the Frenchman could be back in contention for Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite opener against Al Ain on September 15, provided his rehabilitation progresses without complications. He is also expected to miss the following league fixture against Al-Khaleej.