Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

How to watch Al Nassr vs Abha match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 26/27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 6

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Sadio Mane of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Abha on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Abha
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Wednesday, September 9, 2026
WHERE Fubo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Al Nassr enter the match following a tough defeat against Al Ittihad—their first loss of the season—and will look to turn things around on Matchday 6.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Fortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side, they face an Abha team that currently sits at the bottom of the Saudi Pro League with just one point from five matches.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Abha and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why aren’t Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman playing for Al-Nassr against Abha in the Saudi Pro League?

Why aren’t Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman playing for Al-Nassr against Abha in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr into Wednesday’s Saudi Pro League meeting with Abha, but the Portuguese star will have to cope without teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman. Their absence comes at an important moment for Ange Postecoglou’s side, which is looking to respond after suffering its first league defeat of the season and keep pace with Al-Hilal at the top of the table.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Abha in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Al-Nassr vs Abha in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season

The meeting with Abha comes with several selection questions for Ange Postecoglou, who must balance injuries and suspensions while trying to keep his side near the top of the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo learns when Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez could return for Al-Nassr with Joao Felix adding to the headache

Cristiano Ronaldo learns when Kingsley Coman and Inigo Martinez could return for Al-Nassr with Joao Felix adding to the headache

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing another difficult moment with Al-Nassr after the club's first Saudi Pro League defeat of the season, with Kingsley Coman, Inigo Martinez and Joao Felix all set to complicate Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces familiar situation as Portugal teammates make Ballon d’Or history from 2023 to 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo faces familiar situation as Portugal teammates make Ballon d’Or history from 2023 to 2026

While the Portugal captain remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the award, a remarkable pattern involving his international teammates has emerged over the past few years.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo