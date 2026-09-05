Why is Julian Alvarez not starting today for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid’s squad for Saturday’s LaLiga trip to face Athletic Club at San Mames, but head coach Diego Simeone has ruled him out of the starting lineup, opting instead to bring him off the bench.

The Argentine forward missed the previous match against Sevilla due to an illness that kept him out of training, and Simeone made clear this week that a full return to the XI so soon would be premature despite the player working his way back into full fitness.

“He’s training very well. Tomorrow he’ll be called up, he’ll be part of the group traveling to play in Bilbao, and we expect the best from him,” Simeone said, confirming Alvarez’s inclusion in the travel squad while stopping short of naming him among the starters.

The comments suggest Atletico‘s staff wants to manage his workload carefully rather than throw him straight back into a demanding away fixture against an Athletic side that has historically been a tough outing at San Mames.

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Alvarez’s rocky summer

Alvarez’s situation has been further complicated by a turbulent summer transfer saga. The forward pushed for a move to Barcelona during the window, an operation that ultimately fell through, and he also turned down interest from Arsenal, leaving him to continue under Simeone at Madrid for at least the remainder of the season.

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His attempt to leave did not sit well with the club’s fanbase, who made their frustration known during his final home appearances before the window closed. The episode left him at odds with a fanbase that once fully embraced him, adding an extra layer of tension to his path back into the starting lineup.

With the market now closed and his future settled for the time being, Atletico’s coaching staff is focused on gradually restoring Alvarez to full sharpness, hoping his impact off the bench against Athletic can mark the first step toward reclaiming a regular starting role in the weeks ahead.