Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Uzebkistan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO USA vs Uzebkistan WHAT International Friendly WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Saturday, January 28, 2023 WHERE TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling STREAM WATCH NOW

TNT is one of the new homes of the United States national teams, including the USA vs Uzebkistan match. 2023 is the first year of an eight-year rights deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports, which will see English-language US Women’s and Men’s National Team games featured on TNT/TBS with select games on MAX thru 2030.

The deal includes friendlies, the SheBelieves Cup, World Cup Qualifiers for both teams, as well as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on the men’s club side. The $200 million deal is the first time US Soccer has sold media rights to the national teams without being bundled along with Major League Soccer through United Soccer Marketing. Around 20 matches per year are expected to be shown across Turner Sports’ various TV and streaming outlets.

For Spanish-language coverage, you can catch the game on Peacock , NBC’s dedicated streaming service that also features the Premier League.

Photo credit: Imago