The Saudi Pro League has poured billions of euros into attracting some of the world’s biggest soccer stars, aiming to rival Europe’s elite competitions. Despite these high-profile signings, the league faces an embarrassing reality: attendance figures at many matches lag, even far behind those of lower-division English Football League (EFL) clubs. This troubling disparity has raised questions about the league’s long-term sustainability, particularly if its most marketable player, Cristiano Ronaldo, were to leave any time soon.

While the SPL boasts international stars such asRonaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, and Ivan Toney, its clubs struggle to draw fans to stadiums. According to Transfermarkt, some Saudi teams have average attendances that fall below even League Two sides in England.

For instance, Al-Wehda, playing in Mecca’s King Abdul Aziz Stadium, averages just 656 fans per home match. Al-Raed and Al-Fayha fare slightly better, drawing 1,357 and 1,466 fans, respectively. In stark contrast, even the lowest-attended EFL teams outperform these figures: Accrington Stanley averages 2,401 supporters, while Salford City and Harrogate Town host 2,849 and 2,857 fans, respectively, the Daily Express has revealed.

Larger EFL clubs like Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers, despite playing in the third tier, consistently draw over 20,000 fans per match. This disparity underscores a fundamental challenge for the SPL: creating genuine fan engagement beyond its roster of global superstars.

Ronaldo’s star power: Double-edged sword

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023 after leaving Manchester United, has been the centerpiece of the SPL’s marketing efforts. His arrival brought worldwide attention to the league, paving the way for other marquee signings. Yet, his immense popularity also highlights the league’s dependency on individual star power rather than team or league loyalty.

Spanish striker Joselu, who plays for Qatar’s Al-Gharafa, recently shared a revealing anecdote about Ronaldo’s influence. Speaking about an AFC Champions League match against Al-Nassr, he noted: “When we played against Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League, there were about 40,000 fans in the stadium to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. But when he was substituted, 20,000 of them left.”

This observation underscores a critical weakness: many fans attend matches solely to watch Ronaldo rather than to support the league or its teams. Such reliance poses a significant risk, especially with Ronaldo’s contract set to expire in 2025. If he leaves, the league could face a sharp decline in interest and attendance.

Attendance struggles persist despite big names

While top SPL teams like Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad manage relatively higher attendance figures, their stadiums still average only 70% capacity. Even reigning champions Al-Hilal, who outpaced Al-Nassr by 14 points last season, struggle to fill seats consistently.

In comparison, clubs managed by prominent figures like Steven Gerrard also face challenges. Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, for example, averages just 5,535 fans per match, a modest figure for a league aspiring to global prominence. This lack of local engagement is evident in the attendance statistics. Of the league’s 18 teams, 10 clubs average fewer than 5,000 fans per match, a number dwarfed by even modestly supported English clubs.