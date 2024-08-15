An official LaLiga game looks set to be played in the United States before the end of the year. According to Relevo, Javier Tebas, the Spanish top flight’s president, has targeted the weekend of December 20-22 for the game. Not only has Tebas picked out a date, but he also has other details of the fixture lined up.

The news outlet claims the LaLiga match will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The arena is the current home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins but has most recently hosted multiple Copa America 2024 matches. Hard Rock Stadium is temporarily changing its name to Miami Stadium for the 2026 World Cup.

Along with selecting a stadium, Tebas has nominated Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the matchup in Miami. Both Spanish clubs have reportedly agreed to move the match to the States this winter. There is, however, one catch. Tebas and LaLiga first have to get approval from FIFA to officially schedule the game.

FIFA recently conceded that they may allow league games in foreign countries

LaLiga officials previously joined forces with promoters Relevent Sports Group to schedule a game in Miami in 2019. Relevent’s co-founder, Stephen Ross, also owns Hard Rock Stadium. The fixture in the plan was between Barcelona and Girona. Nevertheless, FIFA quickly blocked the move. LaLiga and the two clubs thus abandoned the plans to play in the United States. As a result, Relevent targeted FIFA, as well as U.S. Soccer, with a lawsuit.

The lawsuit seemed to work. In the spring, FIFA claimed it would consider altering a policy that blocks league games from happening in other countries. This concession by the governing body would seem to leave the door open for the aforementioned Barca-Atleti fixture in Miami. Tebas previously asserted that a LaLiga game would come to the States by 2025/26, but it appears as if the plan has gained steam.

While LaLiga may soon get what they want, MLS commissioner Don Garber has stood up against European matches coming to the States. Garber gave his thoughts on the situation earlier this summer.

“Clearly, we all need to be very thoughtful about how our market develops so that everybody can be a winner,” the commissioner told World Soccer Talk. “I really care a lot about those people that are investing in the game, doing the work, building the game for the next generation, investing in infrastructure and player development under the guidelines and requirements of our federation and confederation. I do like order.”

“MLS is a very structured organization. We’re very focused on good governance, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it evolves over the next period of time.”

LaLiga game in the United States to benefit all parties financially

Assuming the match gets FIFA approval, everyone involved will benefit financially. Both Barca and Atleti would both receive much-needed cash injections. Barca has endured economic hardship in recent years that has hindered how they can sign new players.

Atleti, on the other hand, has spent over $150 million on three new signings this summer. Julian Alvarez’s $82 million move from Manchester City highlighted their transactions. As a result, the club could use the funds from the Miami game to help offset this summer’s spending.

The game in December may not be the only foreign fixture for the Spanish duo. Relevo also reports that LaLiga officials are also thinking about sending Barca and Atleti to a friendly tournament in Abu Dhabi as well. The competition, which both clubs have already approved, could happen in January 2025.

PHOTOS: IMAGO