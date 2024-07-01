MLS Season Pass is half-off for the rest of the 2024 season. Based on league play, all teams are beyond the halfway point in the season. Consequently, the push for the MLS Cup Playoffs will ramp up, and MLS Season Pass has coverage of every game available.

As of July 1, fans can get a subscription to MLS Season Pass for $49. This includes every game in the MLS regular season, Leagues Cup, and MLS Cup Playoffs. If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you get a price cut. Apple TV+ subscribers pay $39 for the rest of the MLS season.

There is no change to the monthly fee. Therefore, the base fee remains $14.99 per month for MLS Season Pass. Apple TV+ subscribers can pay $12.99 per month for each of the games. Yet, when considering there are games in six months of the year remaining, the savings for the service are clear. Paying the base monthly fee for those five months full of games would amount to just shy of $75. Therefore, soccer fans can save $25 when watching the 2024 MLS campaign.

Leagues Cup 2024 makes MLS Season Pass more valuable

Shifting into July is significant in soccer for several reasons. The fiscal years for most of the top competitions change, and the Euros and Copa America enter the exciting knockout stages. For American soccer in particular, one of the things on the horizon is the Leagues Cup. The tournament features every team in Major League Soccer and Liga MX.

For viewership, MLS Season Pass has coverage of every game in the tournament. That includes coverage in both English and Spanish, making it a hot commodity as major clubs like Club America, Chivas and Pumas are competing in the tournament.

In 2023, the Leagues Cup was a success specifically surrounding Lionel Messi and his arrival at Inter Miami. Not only did the Argentine go on to win the tournament. MLS Season Pass subscriptions increased with Messi in the fold. Although there are no rumblings of a star joining the league before the 2024 Leagues Cup, MLS Season Pass is still worth a try before the tournament kicks off on July 26.

PHOTO: IMAGO