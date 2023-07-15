With the launch of MLS Season Pass from Apple, some Android users may be wondering whether they can use the service or not. After all, MLS Season Pass is the new hub for all things Major League Soccer. Live broadcasts, team updates, specific coverage of players and more all runs through MLS Season Pass.

Fortunately, Android users can watch games on MLS Season Pass. In other words, you can watch MLS Season Pass even if you do not have an Apple device.

So, if you are one of the people with an Android device looking to watch MLS Season Pass on Android, here are the ways you can do it, as of now.

Watch MLS Season Pass on Android

This is the most seamless way to subscribe to MLS Season Pass to watch on Android:

To get MLS Season Pass, activate the offer on your web browser. This is the easiest way to do it, especially if you are new to the streaming service. Once you’ve signed up, visit tv.apple.com in your browser. After logging in with your user login, you’ll see MLS Season Pass available to you. If you want to watch MLS Season Pass on a different device, see below for more information after signing up in step one.

Using a web browser

If you are on an Android device, you will find that there is no Apple TV app. That app, standard for iPhone, iPad, Mac, etc., is not available for those with Android.

After signing up, all you have to do is go to tv.apple.com in your browser. On Android, that can be Chrome, Firefox or something else. From there, you can sign access MLS Season Pass.

Note that you do not have to sign up for Apple TV+ to subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Those are two separate entities, with MLS Season Pass costing $14.99 per month, or $99 per season.

The one recommendation would be to bookmark the page or create a shortcut to the web browser. That would save some steps to access MLS Season Pass in the future.

Android TV

Android TV users can download the Apple TV app and watch Season Pass that way. While this does not include Android devices that are handheld, it is a way for set-top users to watch MLS Season Pass on an Android device.

The Android TV operating system works in a similar fashion to the Apple TV operating system, even if the look is different. Fortunately, the Apple TV app, which houses MLS Season Pass, is available for download on Android TV.

Potential Apple TV app?

There is a rumor swirling over Apple testing an Apple TV app on Android devices. If this is true, and the app comes to fruition, then that solves all the woes over watching MLS Season Pass.

Like Apple devices, all you would have to do is sign up for MLS Season Pass in the app. Then, you can have access to every single MLS game this season.

