The 2023 MLS season welcomes the launch of MLS Season Pass from Apple. This is the one-stop hub for everything related to MLS. Team-specific coverage, press conferences, highlights, studio shows and, most importantly, games.

Every single game during the Major League Soccer campaign, regular season and postseason, is available on MLS Season Pass. Moreover, these games are available in multiple languages. English- and Spanish-language broadcasts are standard for every single game. Additionally, games involving Canadian teams have French broadcasts. Therefore, those games are available in three languages.

Season Pass is essential for fans of the league, whether that be team-specific supporters or league-wide followers.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

So, if you want to watch as many fixtures as possible, here is how to get Season Pass.

Get and subscribe to MLS Season Pass

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps you need to follow.

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

Simple as that! From there, you can use your login information anywhere that has the Apple TV app and watch Season Pass. Android users can also get Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass through Apple has four different pricing options. The base monthly plan is $14.99 per month. However, you can get an annual option that covers you for an entire season for $99.

Let’s say you are subscribed to Apple TV+. Note that Apple TV+ and Season Pass are two separate entities. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch Season Pass. If you are, or want to, there are some savings.

Apple TV+ subscribers can get Major League Soccer Season Pass for $12.99 per month. The associated annual option for Apple TV+ subscribers if $79.

Major changes compared to previous seasons

Previously, regional sports networks carried MLS games when national broadcasters did not. RSNs are out of the picture, as is ESPN and Univision. That leaves a very select number of games available on FOX and FOX Deportes.

In total, there will be 34 English-language games on TV from the start of the regular season through MLS Cup. Fifteen of those are on FOX’s linear channel, with others going to FS1. Univision is out of MLS, leaving Spanish games, roughly one per week, to FOX Deportes.

Every game is available, regardless of whether or not it is on national TV, if you get MLS Season Pass.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).