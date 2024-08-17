As the 2024/25 European soccer season raises its curtain to begin, rights to American broadcasts of certain leagues find deals. The last of the major English-language rights deals came via beIN SPORTS. The broadcaster signed a deal at the 11th hour to be the American English-language home of Ligue 1. Consequently, each of the five major European leagues had a home on American TV and streaming. Now, though, beIN signed a deal to be the exclusive home of Ligue 2.

The French second division may not be the most enticing prospect among American audiences. Yet, this is part of the deal that came with the Ligue 1 deal. Therefore, Ligue 2 will be available on the platforms of beIN SPORTS for the same duration of time. The five-year deal keeps French soccer on beIN SPORTS from the 2024/25 season through the 2028/29 campaign.

As a result of this five-year deal, beIN re-establishes itself as the home of French soccer for audiences in the United States. This partnership between the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and beIN SPORTS has now lasted over one decade. The broadcaster was responsible for having Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on one team. However, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 face an uphill battle for viewership in the current era of soccer. Yet, live broadcasts of Ligue 1, plus coverage of the second-tier Ligue 2, at least give Americans the option to watch French soccer. Prior to this week, that did not exist.

“This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier football content to our viewers, as we remain focused on providing unparalleled coverage and a premium viewing experience for fans across North America,” Antonio Briceño, Managing Director US & Canada for beIN SPORTS, said.

FOX Deportes also makes late splash for 2024/25 rights with European deals

The beginning of European soccer also means Serie A starts up this weekend. For English-language audiences, CBS signed a contract extension to be the home of Italian soccer. Games will be available on Paramount+, the CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports Network and occasionally the CBS broadcast channel. Yet, each of these is for English-language audiences. Spanish-language broadcasts did not have a home.

In steps FOX Deportes. The Spanish-language channel signed a two-year deal to broadcast the Italian top flight in the United States. As a result of this deal, there will be three games available each week on linear TV. However, every game will be available on the Fox Sports app.

The deal also gives FOX Deportes the opportunity to reliably discuss Serie A during its other programs, including Total Sports 360 and soccer debate show Punto Final. This is significant given the American talent on display in Serie A. Spanish-language audiences will now have no issue watching players like Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie playing their club soccer. Additionally, Mexican Johan Vásquez and Canada’s Tajon Buchanan play in Serie A. The CONCACAF influence is strong in Serie A, and now Spanish-speaking fans in the United States can watch each game in the competition.

