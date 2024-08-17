Thiago Alcantara’s summer has been nothing short of eventful, marking the end of his professional playing career and the beginning of a new chapter as a coach at Barcelona.

After four injury-plagued years at Liverpool, Thiago announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 33.

This decision came after a difficult final season in which he managed only one appearance due to persistent injuries. As his contract with the Reds expired on June 30, Thiago bid farewell to his playing days. Then, he embarked on a brief but impactful stint with Barcelona.

Thiago’s return with the Blaugrana was not as a player but as a member of new head coach Hansi Flick’s backroom team.

Given his deep ties to the club and understanding of Flick’s coaching philosophy, Thiago’s return was a natural fit.

Before joining Bayern Munich and playing under Flick, Thiago had already made more than 100 appearances for the club; having come through the renowned La Masia system.

His familiarity with both the club and the coach made him an ideal candidate to help facilitate Flick’s transition to his new role at Montjuic.

One of the anticipated challenges for Flick in his new position was the language barrier; especially as the German manager is not fluent in Spanish or English.

Thiago, fluent in all three languages, was instrumental in bridging this communication gap. His role as an intermediary between Flick and the players was crucial in ensuring that the manager’s strategies and instructions were clear to the players.

Thiago has great potential as a coach because of his ability to connect with the team. This brief experience allowed him to use his language abilities and expertise to help the team.

Why did Thiago have to leave Barcelona?

Despite making a promising start with the Barcelona coaching staff, his time in Spain was short.

On August 16, Thiago left his post and returned to Merseyside.

This was due to tax issues related to the termination of his contract at Liverpool.

This abrupt departure was not entirely surprising, as Barcelona had anticipated the situation and already lined up a replacement.

Hansi Flick had seen Thiago's impact as invaluable at the start of his tenure with Barcelona

Arnau Blanco, the coach of the team’s U16A team, was officially appointed to take over Thiago’s role.

Thiago’s departure from Barcelona was bittersweet, as he had left a strong impression on the staff and players during his short tenure.

His work as a liaison and translator for Flick had been invaluable. Thus, his departure left a void that the Blaurgana had to fill quickly.

Despite this setback, the ex-midfielder’s brief return to Catalonia marked an important step in his transition from player to coach; hinting at a potential future in football management.

What’s next for Thiago?

With his return to Liverpool, Thiago will now have to spend the remainder of the year in the UK. However, there is a possibility of resuming his role at Barcelona in January, according to Marca.

During this period, he may consider taking coaching courses to further his ambitions of becoming a manager. Working with Flick and other legendary managers like Klopp, Guardiola, and Ancelotti has prepared him well for a coaching career.

As Thiago settles back into life in Liverpool, many wonder whether he will return to Anfield.

The idea of him attending Liverpool’s home matches could be an exciting prospect for fans.

However, whether he chooses to work with the club behind the scenes remains to be seen. After a summer of significant change at Liverpool, the 33-year-old might prefer to step back and allow the new coaching staff to establish themselves without interference.

