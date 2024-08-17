Sergi Roberto has officially left Barcelona, although his next destination is unclear after he appeared to snub Inter Miami.

In June, Barcelona announced the departure of Marcos Alonso, whose contract expired on that day. However, the situation with another long-time player, Sergi Roberto, was more ambiguous.

Despite his contract also expiring on June 30th, the club did not officially confirm Roberto’s exit until much later. This delay added an element of uncertainty to the summer transfer window for the versatile midfielder; especially since he had been with Barcelona since joining their famed La Masia academy as a boy.

Sergi Roberto’s exit marks the end of an era at Barcelona. The 32-year-old, who had risen through the ranks to become club captain, had seen his role diminish in recent seasons.

Once a key figure in the squad, the defender found himself increasingly on the fringes; he was no longer a guaranteed starter under recent managers.

Despite this, his love for the club remained undiminished, and he had hoped to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Roberto had reportedly agreed to a new contract with Barcelona, but the appointment of new manager Hansi Flick changed everything.

Flick, looking to reshape the squad, decided that the veteran was surplus to requirements. As a result, Roberto was left in limbo, training at the club’s facilities but not officially part of the squad. It wasn’t until early August that Barcelona finally acknowledged his departure, bringing an emotional chapter to a close.

Emotional farewell after 18 years

This Tuesday, Sergi Roberto bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona in a ceremony attended by his family, a significant portion of the squad, and several iconic figures from the club’s recent history.

The event was a poignant reminder of Roberto’s long journey with Barcelona, from a promising youth player to a trusted veteran and leader.

As he left the club, the 32-year-old had conflicting feelings about his time there. He had given his all to the Blaugrana, contributing to numerous successes, including league titles and UEFA Champions League triumphs.

However, as with many footballing careers, the time had come to move on.

“It seemed like there was a chance I would stay,” Roberto reflected,

“But sometimes, things don’t go as planned.”

Lionel Messi has begun the charm offensive to try and tempt his former teammate to Inter Miami Lionel Messi has begun the charm offensive to try and tempt his former teammate to Inter Miami

His departure, although expected, was no less bittersweet for the player who had dedicated so much of his life to the Blaugrana.

Europe or MLS next step?

As Roberto prepares for the next chapter of his career, speculation has been rife about where he will end up.

The Spaniard still possesses the quality and experience to play at a high level; thus, several clubs have expressed interest in securing his services.

One potential destination is Inter Miami, where he could reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

The MLS club has already become something of a haven for ex-Barcelona players, and Roberto would be a natural fit given his history and versatility. The Argentine even sent his ex-teammate a message of support on Instagram.

He wrote, “All the luck in your new stage!! Wish you the best, Sergi Roberto!” This connection has fueled rumors that Roberto could join the Florida-based team.

However, it appears that the Spanish player has other ideas. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish midfielder is keen to stay in Europe, where he believes he still has much to offer.

Clubs like Ajax, Girona, and West Ham have all been linked with a move for Roberto, who is eager to sign with a new team within the next two weeks.

His preference for Europe suggests that he still sees himself competing at the highest level, possibly in one of the continent’s top leagues.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire