Following the September international break, the Premier League returns in a major way. Highlighted by the North London Derby, all 20 teams take part in a hectic schedule that includes eight games on Saturday. Granted, the clash between Arsenal and Tottenham is one of the two games on Sunday. Yet, that helps cap off an exciting weekend of Premier League action.

That starts early on Saturday when Manchester United, desperate for points after two losses before the September international break, travels to Southampton. Newly promoted Southampton is one of two clubs without a point through three games this season. Therefore, both teams are in need of a result to get their seasons going.

There are five games available during the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. While none of these overtly jump off the screen, the contest between Fulham and West Ham United may be particularly interesting. Both teams are quiet contenders to finish in the European spots this season, should things go well. It is early in the season, so these games against rival mid-table teams are especially important to set sides on the path to success later on.

Then, on Sunday, all fans have their eyes on North London. Tottenham hosts Arsenal in what could be a massive game for both teams. A draw against Brighton just before the international break set the Gunners behind the pace of Liverpool and Manchester City. A road game against one of Mikel Arteta’s biggest rivals can instantly right the ship. Likewise, Tottenham is looking for sustained success. Spurs picked up a crucial three points before leaving for international duty. A win over Arsenal could prove consequential later in the season.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe is the host for NBC’s studio coverage of the Premier League this weekend. She will work alongside Robbie Earle and Tim Howard as analysts for pregame and postgame coverage throughout the weekend.

As mentioned, it is a busy kickoff window at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can tune into GOAL RUSH at that time, which is exclusively available on Peacock. This Premier League whiparound show focuses on one of the games, but it will show the major highlights from the simultaneous kickoffs as they happen.

There are select games available in 4K this weekend as well. Those are Southampton-Manchester United and Tottenham-Arsenal. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific hardware and subscriptions.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday Four

Saturday, Sep. 14

7:30 a.m. — Southampton vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Guy Havord and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Fulham vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Ipswich Town. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Michael Brown.

12:30 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Everton. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

3 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Chris Wise and Andy Townsend.

Sunday, Sep. 15

9 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

11:30 a.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Joe Speight and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

PHOTO: IMAGO