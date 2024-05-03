There are now just two weeks left in the 2023/24 Premier League season. In truth, it does not seem like that long ago people were making their Premier League predictions for the campaign. The dominating favorite to win yet another league title was Manchester City. Now, after a wild season, Pep Guardiola’s side is in the driver’s seat for the rest of the campaign.

However, with each team needing to play three or four games this season, there is still plenty of time for a shake-up to the standings. Could it happen this weekend? Manchester City has a road game at Wolves. The last time City did not win the Premier League was in 2019/20. In that season, Wolves beat Manchester City both home and away, with the win at Molineux setting Liverpool on an impassable path for the rest of the season. Wolves defeated Manchester City earlier this season. If Wolves can do it again at the Etihad, there could be more drama as the end of the season approaches.

That, of course, assumes Arsenal can maintain form during the run-in to the season’s finale. A game against Bournemouth last season had fans dreaming of Premier League riches. That will be the hope at the Emirates again on Saturday. Liverpool is all but out of the title race, and its game against Tottenham has more of an impact on Spurs, which is desperately trying to claw its way back into the top four.

The relegation race should also be interesting this weekend. A strong run of form from Everton has the Toffees safe in the Premier League barring any more points deductions. Sean Dyche’s side may still have a say on Luton’s chances in the top flight, though, when the two meet on Friday. Then, on Saturday, Sheffield United, which is going down to the Championship, could pull Nottingham Forest down with it.

NBC coverage

In celebration of this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe will do pregame coverage from Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. Then, on Sunday, it is Paul Burmeister to work alongside Earle and Danny Higginbotham for pregame and postgame coverage.

GOAL RUSH is available on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. The Premier League whiparound show focuses on one game, but it will show other major moments as they happen from around the grounds. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

Finally, there is one game available in 4K this weekend. You can watch Manchester City against Wolves in higher resolution on Saturday. Remember, watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 36

Friday, May 3

3 p.m. — Luton Town vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Upson.

Saturday, May 4

7:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Conor McNamara and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Rob Jones and Stephen Warnock.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Newcastle. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

12:30 p.m. — Manchester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, May 5

9 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Steve Wilson and David Prutton.

9 a.m. — Chelsea vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Glenn Murray.

11:30 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

Monday, May 6

3 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Andy Townsend.

