After a busy week of action in Europe, the Premier League returns as the top focus for clubs in England. Last week, Manchester City dropped points for the second game in a row after its draw at Newcastle. That opened the door for Arsenal to close the gap with City, and Liverpool usurped Pep Guardiola’s side for the top spot in the table. Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, on the back of Cole Palmer’s four-goal outburst, are also in the hunt.

By most accounts, those four clubs have straightforward contests on matchday seven. Liverpool travels to Crystal Palace, which has struggled early on this season, with three draws and three losses. Manchester City hosts Fulham, which could be a tricky game. However, a comfortable 4-0 win in the Champions League could get City back on track domestically. Arsenal and Chelsea also play home games, with the London duo facing Southampton and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Therefore, we have to look elsewhere for marquee games. For most fans, that is Manchester United’s game against Aston Villa. United’s is historically out of form, and pressure on Erik ten Hag continues to rise. By comparison, Aston Villa defeated Bayern Munich in the Champions League for a historic result. Villa Park will be rowdy once again on Sunday when a desperate United comes to town.

Also on Sunday, Brighton and Hove Albion hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs bounced back from two Premier League losses on the spin with convincing results against Brentford and Manchester United. Brighton failed to win any of its Premier League games in September with three draws and a loss. The schedule does not get any easier for Brighton, which faces Spurs, Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester City in its next five EPL games.

Rebecca Lowe is the host of NBC’s studio coverage of the Premier League this weekend. Robbie Earle will serve as an analyst alongside Gary Neville. The former Manchester United and England defender is working with NBC this season as part of a new collaboration. Previously, Neville appeared on NBC’s live coverage of the Premier League.

During the five-game slate at 10 a.m. on Saturday, fans can watch GOAL RUSH. This is the Premier League’s whiparound show that focuses on one game but shows the major moments from across the grounds. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock for those in the United States.

American fans can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. There are two games available in 4K, and those are Crystal Palace-Liverpool and Aston Villa-Manchester United. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchweek 7

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:30 a.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Ipswich Town. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Tony Jones and Tony Gayle.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Southampton. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Glenn Murray.

10 a.m. — Leicester City vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Rob Jones and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Michael Brown.

12:30 p.m. — Everton vs. Newcastle. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Oct. 6

9 a.m. — Aston Villa vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

9 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Lee Hendrie.

11:30 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream — Jim Proudfoot and Paul Robinson.

