Jurgen Klinsmann has recently urged stars from the Mexico national team to make the jump from Liga MX to Europe. This echoes his beliefs from when he was the head coach of the United States men’s national team. At the time, Klinsmann pushed for American stars in Major League Soccer to seek opportunities in Europe. His squad for the 2014 World Cup featured 12 players that represented European clubs.

Now, he is pushing for the same at the Mexico national team. At the 2024 Copa America, just six players representing Mexico came from clubs outside of Liga MX. Klinsmann, who is currently out of a job after being fired by South Korea, said Liga MX players are perhaps in too familiar of a position. Large wages and potent audiences have built up these Mexican players as stars. However, they may not have the frequent pressure and competition to improve.

“Perhaps they feel too comfortable in Mexico because they make a lot of money, they play in full stadiums, exciting stadiums. If you look at Guadalajara, Monterrey, all the stadiums around Mexico City, they are all wonderful places and great places. Maybe that’s why they don’t have enough motivation to try Europe,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann is alluding to the fact that Liga MX has treated Mexican players well. Chicharito Hernandez, one of the Mexican players to have a strong career in Europe, is playing out the closing stages of his career with Chivas. The Mexican club is paying him $4 million per year to play in Liga MX. Although he is largely not up for selection by El Tri, it demonstrates how Mexicans have thrived playing in their home nation with salaries. Plus, strong turnouts at some of North America’s most impressive stadiums create the atmospheres they desire.

Jurgen Klinsmann echoing USMNT in Europe by stating Mexico criticisms

There is yet to be a response from either Liga MX or the stars that Klinsmann is taking aim at. Yet, there is reason to support Klinsmann’s opiniona. Mexico’s best players, at least on paper, are Edson Alvarez and Santiago Gimenez, both of whom play in Europe. Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez were not on the recent Copa America squad as Jaime Lozano went with more Liga MX players. Perhaps that contributed to Mexico’s eventual group-stage exit from the competition.

“A national team needs to be surrounded by players who always play at the highest level possible, because if you have players in Europe and your players are possibly in clubs that are in the Champions League, then these players are used to playing against the best in the world. Not only when there’s a World Cup or when there’s a Copa América, they are used to doing it week after week,” Klinsmann said.

Yet, if history is anything to call upon, Liga MX will not take kindly to Klinsmann’s claims. Back in 2014, the German expressed his disappointment in Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley departing Europe to play for MLS clubs. Consequently, MLS commissioner Don Garber slammed Klinsmann. Garber said Klinsmann’s comments were “detrimental to the league and the sport of soccer in the US.”

Ten years later, many of the USMNT’s players ply their trade in Europe. According to Klinsmann, the side is in a better spot for it.

“If you have an opportunity to go into Europe, then give it a try. If it doesn’t work, no problem,” Klinsmann said. “Now obviously, years after that, you look at the U.S. national team and pretty much everybody plays in Europe.”

