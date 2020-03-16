When it comes to the Beautiful Game, there are plenty of soccer channels on Comcast Xfinity so you can watch your favorite team or nation in action.
To help solve the question of “What channel is the soccer game on Xfinity,” we’ve compiled a thorough listing of all of the soccer-related channels below.
Note: For fans of Premier League clubs, select Premier League matches are being televised in 4K on Xfinity (roughly 4 games per month in 4K SDR).
Another reason to consider Comcast Xfinity for your soccer watching is because of the X1 Sports app. With it, you can check scores, get stats, and track multiple games right on your TV. All while watching another game live.
Plus, find games fast with Xfinity’s Voice Remote and Xfinity Stream app. Your X1 Voice Remote is easy to use. Simply say it to see it.
With the Voice Remote, you can rewind games live, so you never miss a moment. And add DVR service to watch anytime, anywhere — even offline.
Soccer channels on Comcast Xfinity
Last updated: February 18, 2022
• ABC
• CBS
• CBS Sports Network
• CNBC (occasionally airs Premier League matches)
• ESPN
• ESPN2
• ESPNEWS
• ESPNU
• FOX
• FS1
• FS2
• FOX Sports regional networks
• Galavision
• NBC
• NBC Sports regional networks
• NBC Universo
• Olympic Channel
• Pac-12 Network
• ROOT Sports (regional)
• Telemundo
• TNT
• TUDN
• Unimas
• Univision
• USA Network
Comcast Xfinity is the number one cable provider in the United States. The only soccer-related channels it doesn’t have are beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. If you want beIN SPORTS, you may want to consider DISH Network.
Have any questions about soccer channels on Comcast Xfinity? Let us know in the comments section below.
