In this week’s episode, we discuss whether the soccer streaming bubble has burst. We also dive into a breakdown of the ESPN, FOX, and TNT app and whether it’s a killer app. We discuss the Premier League’s domination of the soccer landscape in the United States, and how that may not be a good thing. Plus, when even the biggest story happens in a league but no one seems to care, what does that say? We also answer the questions, can LaLiga close the gap with the Premier League, and what do the leagues Serie A, EFL, and Ligue 1 do about their next rights deals in the USA?

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

