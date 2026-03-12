Report: Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain at serious risk of cancellation

The Finalissima has been mired in uncertainty for weeks, with the original plan to host the game in Qatar thrown into serious doubt by the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Now, just as fans were gearing up for a generational showdown between Lionel Messi‘s Argentina and Lamine Yamal‘s Spain, reports have emerged suggesting the competition itself is at serious risk of being canceled altogether.

With the March international window approaching and the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, the Finalissima had been positioned as the marquee fixture of the month. Scheduled for March 27 in Doha, the deteriorating security situation in Qatar forced the two organizing confederations to search for an alternative venue, but the problems run deeper than simple logistics.

According to El Partidazo de COPE, the Finalissima is at genuine risk of not being played at all. The central conflict is not between UEFA and CONMEBOL as organizations, but between the heads of the Spanish and Argentine football federations, RFEF president Rafael Louzán and AFA president Claudio Tapia.

Among the proposals put forward was the RFEF’s suggestion to move the game to the Santiago Bernabéu. However, the prospect of Lamine Yamal and his teammates effectively playing a home match on what was supposed to be a neutral ground did not sit well with the Argentine delegation, and the idea was met with considerable resistance.

General view inside the Lusail stadium, what would’ve been the Finalissima’s venue.

Argentina reportedly unwilling to play the Finalissima

The road to staging this Finalissima has been riddled with obstacles from the start, from the match being repeatedly pushed back in the calendar due to existing fixture commitments on both sides, to the current venue dispute, with the World Cup deadline on the next international window adding further pressure.

The Spain FA had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to use the Santiago Bernabéu as the new host venue, citing logistical advantages and security considerations in Madrid, given that the vast majority of players from both squads are based in Europe. Argentina, however, is reportedly unwilling to play at the Bernabéu.

According to the Spanish outlet, the RFEF believes Argentina has little appetite to play the game at all. A key factor is the financial dimension: with the Qatari deal now off the table, a significant source of revenue has evaporated. Reports indicate that Doha itself had initially been a sticking point for the AFA, who were not receiving as much money as anticipated until a revised agreement was reached, and without that commercial framework, the incentive for Argentina to participate has diminished considerably.

On the sporting side, the AFA also has reservations. With the World Cup less than 100 days away, there are concerns within Argentina’s camp about the consequences of facing a formidable opponent like Spain and potentially suffering a morale-damaging defeat in the lead-up to the tournament, particularly without a lucrative financial arrangement making the risk worthwhile.

The Finalissima, still a topic of discussion

With the match scheduled for Friday, March 27 and fewer than four weeks remaining, no official resolution has been announced. The conversation, however, is ongoing, with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez holding a meeting with AFA president Claudio Tapia in an effort to find a path forward.

“We continue to work together to move forward with the organization and the strengthening of the Finalissima,” Tapia wrote following the meeting in Argentina. The AFA president also floated the idea of moving the game to the Monumental in Buenos Aires, though contractual obligations mean UEFA retains the final say on the venue.

