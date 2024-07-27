The USWNT looks to take control of Group B in the Paris Olympics. After winning their opening game against Zambia 3-0, another win would put them in the driver’s seat. But to do it, they’ll have to get a result against Germany, which has been one of women’s soccer’s longtime powers.

Zambia recap

The path for the US to take control of their group started with a comprehensive, if somewhat unsatisfying, win against Zambia. Some of the issues that had popped up in recent friendly games were again present. Chief among them was the inability to take advantage of the numerous chances that came their way.

They eventually found the breakthrough in the 17th minute through Trinity Rodman. Seven minutes later, Mallory Swanson reminded the world why she is so important to the US team as she scored two goals in just a minute to give the US a comfortable lead.

The second half didn’t feature any goals, despite Pauline Zulu of Zambia being sent off and shown a red card in the 34th minute. But at the end of the day, the US got all three points and sits tied at the top of the group with their next opponent: Germany.

USA vs Germany preview

For the US to take control of the group, they must get a result against the Germans. Lately, this has proven somewhat challenging for the USWNT. The teams last played in November of 2022. The US lost the first one in Ft. Lauderdale (to put a bow on the first 3-game losing streak in many years). They were, however, able to break even and win the second one a few days later at Red Bull Arena.

Like their male counterparts, the German women have been struggling at the international level. After winning the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, they failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Then, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, they performed worse than the USWNT, as they were eliminated at the group stage.

The Germans are in good form in the game against the US. They have won seven of their last eight, including their Olympic opener against Australia by a 3-0 scoreline. Interim boss Horst Hrubesch has called in a roster featuring plenty of experienced players. Chief among them is 33-year-old Alexandra Popp, who has racked up 67 goals in 140 international appearances.

Notes

Group B standings: USA – 3pts (+3), Germany – 3pts (+3), Australia – 0pts (-3), Zambia – 0pts (-3)

Kickoff is set for 3 PM ET on Sunday, July 28, and can be viewed in English-language on the USA Network and Peacock, and in Spanish-language on Telemundo.

View the schedule for Olympics soccer games that are available on US television and streaming.

Photo: IMAGO / PanoramiC