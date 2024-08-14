Telemundo just wrapped up the most complete Spanish-language presentation of the Paris Olympics in American TV history. The network, under the NBCUniversal umbrella, employed over 40 hosts, commentators, and reporters to provide extensive coverage of the games.

In a new press release, Telemundo claims to have averaged 289,000 total viewers across their Spanish-language platforms. This includes the actual TV network, as well as Telemundo’s streaming channel, and Peacock. The figure represents a 36% increase in average viewership compared to the previous Olympics in Tokyo.

Overall, the network reports that 3.9 billion minutes of Olympics coverage were consumed among all of their platforms. This is a 51% increase from the Tokyo Olympics as well. The previous Summer Games in Japan were initially supposed to be held in 2020 but were pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest in women’s soccer fuels Telemundo’s viewership figures

Looking specifically into soccer, Telemundo Olympic viewership is even more impressive. Both the men’s and women’s competitions received historic numbers on American Spanish-language television. Nevertheless, the women’s tournament in France specifically drew an incredible audience.

Telemundo experienced a 368% increase in viewers during the women’s soccer competition compared to the previous Olympics. Highlighting this figure was a matchup between the USWNT and Germany in the semifinals. The fixture, eventually won by the Americans, was watched by 731,000 viewers. It was the most-watched game of the 2024 Olympics and the highest-rated soccer fixture in the competition since the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The tournament across France also produced the top eight most-watched Olympic soccer games on the network since Rio. Five of these eight fixtures, including the top four, happened to be on the women’s side of the competition. Men’s soccer, however, also experienced a 29% growth in Spanish-language viewership during the 2024 games as well.

The USWNT eventually collected the gold medal in Paris by narrowly beating Brazil in the final. It was the team’s first triumph in the competition since 2012. The American men, on the other hand, fell to Morocco in the quarterfinals. Spain ended up topping France for the men’s soccer gold medal in dramatic fashion.

Telemundo hopes viewership boost continues after Olympic Summer Games

As NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language flagship channel, Telemundo broadcasts several soccer competitions throughout the year. Along with the most recent Olympics, the network also shares Spanish-language presentations of the Premier League with sister channel Universo. The 2024/25 English top-flight season will kick off on Friday as Manchester United hosts Fulham on Universo and the USA network.

Outside of the most popular soccer league in the world, Telemundo also handles select Liga MX matches as well. The network remains to be the American Spanish-language broadcasting destination of Chivas de Guadalajara home games. Chivas is one of the most popular soccer clubs in Mexico. It has never suffered relegation in its illustrious history.

The network also carries certain CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers from away fixtures featuring the Mexico and U.S. national teams. Telemundo will continue to broadcast Spanish-language coverage of the World Cup through 2026 and the Olympic Games through 2032.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.