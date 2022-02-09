Our Guadalajara TV schedule covers one of the most dominant sides in North America.

Guadalajara, commonly referred to as Chivas, has a reputation of success both domestically and internationally. Club Deportivo del Guadalajara has the second-most titles in Liga MX history. The 12 titles trail only Club América’s 13. Additionally, Chivas has two CONCACAF Champions League titles to its name. The club is one of a handful that can say it consistently reaches the Liguilla, or the playoff stages of the two Liga MX phases.

On-the-field success warrants a large following, which exists internationally.

Where can I watch the Chivas game?

Chivas on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Founded: 1906

Stadium: Estadio Akron

Manager: Fernando Gago

Liga MX titles: 12

CONCACAF Champions League titles: 2

Social Media



Guadalajara TV schedule and streaming links

Curious how to watch one of Mexico’s biggest sides? Well, there are some differences between Chivas and the rest of Liga MX. For one, Chivas de Guadalajara has its home games on Telemundo. Usually, Liga MX games are on TUDN for U.S. viewership.

Regardless, the best way to access Telemundo or TUDN is through fuboTV. The streaming service carries a number of channels offered by cable companies. However, you can access the content from anywhere you have an internet connection.

Watch Chivas on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Lineup

Marcelo Michel Leaño has the role of putting out the best possible team each week. Of course, depth comes in to play when considering that Chivas frequently plays in multiple competitions.

That could be Liga MX, Copa MX or the CONCACAF Champions League. Here is one potential lineup used by Chivas.

As stated previously, this is simply an example. Squad depth is key for a club like Chivas which frequently expects to make deep runs in each competition it participates in.

Schedule of upcoming matches

Remember, Guadalajara has a slightly different TV schedule than the rest of Liga MX because home games are not on Univision. This page is great for this club, however Chivas’s rivals follow a different path.

For all Liga MX games, check out the designated guide for that league to learn about TV and streaming links.

Chivas History

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, commonly known as Chivas (“Goats”), were founded in 1906. They were one of ten founding members of the Mexican First Division. Alongside rivals Club América, they are one of only two Mexican clubs to have never been relegated to the second division.

Chivas play their home matches at the Estadio Akron. Opened in 2010, the stadium’s distinctive exterior features a grass mound supporting the roof around the entire venue. It will host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Chivas’ former ground, Estadio Jalisco, is the third largest stadium in Mexico and still hosts Liga MX side Atlas, as well as Leones Negros of the 2nd tier.

Guadalajara is notable for the policy of only fielding Mexican players – they do not sign foreign players to the club. Players like Chicharito, Carlos Vela, Carlos Salcido, Claudio Suárez, and Carlos Hermosillo have donned the famous white and red striped kits.

The club is one of the most successful in Mexico, and is one of the most popular teams in the Americas. They can count twelve first division titles, four Copa Méxicos, seven Campeón de Campeones, and one Supercopa MX amongst their honours. They’ve also won two CONCACAF Champions Cup/League titles, and are two-time semifinalists and one-time runners-up in the Copa Libertadores.

The main rivals of Chivas are Club América, and meetings between the two are known as El Súper Clásico. As the two most successful and popular teams in Mexico, these matches are always a major event. They also contest a heated local derby with Atlas, the oldest rivalry in Mexico. Chivas actually got the name “Chivas” from the rivalry. It’s origins were as a derogatory remark from Atlas fans aimed at Guadalajara players, saying they ran like “Chivas Locas” (Crazy Goats). Over time Guadalajara fans adopted the term as their own, and a nickname was born.

For ten seasons, Chivas operated a franchise in Major League Soccer, known as Chivas USA. They shared the Los Angles market and what was then known as the Home Depot Center with the LA Galaxy. As both results on the field and attendance declined over the years, the team was folded after the 2014 season and is generally considered a failed experiment.

Guadalajara feature stories and news

Chivas Kits

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).