Despite the glitz and glamor of watching many international stars take the stage at Paris 2024, the Premier League managers disrespect the Olympic Games. They have prevented numerous players from attending the Olympics. In total, only nine players from the league have been called up to the squads.

The European Championship and the Copa America concluded over two weeks ago meaning soccer fans have to resort to pre-season friendlies to get their fix until now.

The Olympics features top footballing nations battling it out albeit without some of the bigger names, primarily down to the age rule, but also because coaches of their respective clubs don’t allow them to attend.

It’s not just the Premier League. MLS attacker Jordan Morris wasn’t allowed to play for the US men’s team either.

What players have been denied permission to attend?

Due to the scheduling of the Olympics, many big players are prevented from attending as it leads to them missing crucial preparations for their respective clubs.

For example, names like Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw are currently enjoying some time off after playing for their country at Euro 2024, meaning they are not partaking in Erik ten Hag’s season preparations. Liverpool traveled to the United States, similar to Manchester United, without big names like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they featured in the latter stages of the European Championship.

Over at Chelsea, new boss Enzo Maresca prevented stars including Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto from representing Thierry Henry’s France side in Paris.

The France boss spoke out on the matter, admitting he has faced multiple issues when selecting his squad from numerous Premier League clubs.

The Mirror reported that private talks were held with Ten Hag and Alejandro Garnacho over representing La Albiceleste in Paris where it concluded that the young winger would not travel.

Instead, the former Atletico Madrid winger is currently enjoying some time off before he steps back into the fold at the Old Trafford outfit for the 2024/25 season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta prevented William Saliba from featuring for France as he would also likely miss the opening of the Premier League season if he were to attend.

Premier League managers disrespect Olympics

The case can be made that these Premier League managers who are denying some of their players from representing their nations are disrespecting the Olympics.

Similar to other national tournaments, the Olympics come around every four years and therefore, some players may never get another opportunity to attend.

Premier League clubs tend to return for pre-season in early July before going on to play pre-season friendlies, most of the time against oppositions who are in the same position.

The argument can be made that while players attend tournaments like the Euros or Copa America in the summer, it is unfair that others are denied a similar opportunity to represent their nation.

Premier League players representing their country in Paris

The total number of Premier League players attending the Olympics is nine. These include names like Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Julio Enciso (Brighton), and more.

However, the Olympics infringe on the clubs more severely; the games run on until the week before the Premier League gets underway.

Meanwhile, those featured in the latter stages of tournaments this summer are given a three-week break, if the same were to apply to those featured in the Olympics, they would not be returning to training until the end of August.

Players would then miss out on crucial fixtures for their clubs in the Premier League, particularly with big fixtures like Chelsea vs Manchester City and Manchester United vs Liverpool penciled in for the early stages of the season.

Premier League clubs preparing for new season

The Premier League begins on Friday, August 16 (see the Premier League TV schedule). Understandably, managers will want the majority of their star players up and running for that date. For some, it starts even earlier. August 10, in fact, for the FA Community Shield game between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Let us know if you agree whether the Premier League managers disrespect the Olympics or not by adding a comment below.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo