Xabi Alonso sheds light on relationship with Vinicius Junior amid Real Madrid squad drama

Xabi Alonso has come under increased scrutiny, not only because of recent results, but also due to reports of tension with several players in the squad, most notably with star winger Vinicius Junior. With another UEFA Champions League match on the horizon, the Spanish head coach addressed his situation at Real Madrid and clarified where things stand with Vinicius.

With rumors suggesting multiple stars are unhappy with Alonso’s leadership, controversy resurfaced on Sunday when Real Madrid drew 2-2 against Elche. In that La Liga match, the manager opted to leave Vinicius out of the starting XI, bringing him on as a substitute in the 57th minute.

In an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, Alonso was asked about that decision and about his relationship with Vinicius, and the coach finally provided some clarity: “It’s very good. We’re getting to know each other better — there are a lot of games, so there’s a moment for everything — but Vini is a fundamental player. When Vini is happy, when he’s enjoying himself, it’s good for the team, and we need him that way.“

The Spanish boss also emphasized the consistent communication he maintains with the Brazilian star, insisting there are no issues between them. “The relationship is very good. We trust each other; we talk before matches. He knows what I think, and I know what he thinks. And that’s the best way to make decisions together,” he concluded.

Alonso also expressed confidence that results on the field will help quiet rumors of a potential dismissal: “I’m not worried. I know what Real Madrid is, the level of demand there, and we know what we want — and how all this talk can change quickly. It depends on us, and if we stay focused on what’s in our control, which is working to win the match, we’ll be fine.“

A major concern surrounding Vinicius is his contract situation, with reports suggesting he may not renew his deal, which expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, unless his relationship with Alonso improves. Even so, the Spanish coach remains confident in his work and maintains he has strong relationships with Real Madrid’s biggest stars.

Vinicius returns to Real Madrid’s starting lineup

Real Madrid return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they visit Greece to face Olympiakos on Matchday 5. After starting on the bench against Elche, Vinicius is returning to the XI and will be joining Kylian Mbappé in the attack.

So far in the 2025-26 season, Vinicius has appeared in 17 games for Real Madrid, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists. Still looking to rediscover his top form, he’ll now have an opportunity to make a statement on a Champions League night.

