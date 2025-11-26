Xabi Alonso set to leave Real Madrid? Team executives have reportedly taken a decision on the Spaniard’s future

Xabi Alonso‘s arrival at Real Madrid was seen as a great success, establishing a new style of play and imposing new rules on the team. Although the results were positive at the start of the season, the team’s form has declined, and rumors of a poor relationship in the dressing room have cast doubt on the coach’s continuity. In light of this, Real Madrid‘s executives have reportedly made a decision regarding his future, leaving a clear message to the players.

During Vinicius Junior‘s substitution in the Clasico match against Barcelona, Real Madrid’s issues surfaced even more prominently. The Brazilian reacted heatedly to being taken off the field, sparking considerable controversy. Moreover, Rodrygo and other stars also oppose Xabi Alonso’s leadership. With this in mind, the front office has reportedly made a decision.

According to Jose Felix Díaz in Diario AS, Real Madrid have informed the players that they support Xabi Alonso. The front office has clarified that it is the coach who makes decisions, silencing rumors about a possible early dismissal from the team. With this, the pressure now falls on the shoulders of the players, who must step up and turn their poor situation around if they want to keep their starting roles.

Following support from the front office, Xabi Alonso has been granted complete freedom to adjust the role of any player he feels is not performing at the top level. As a result, Vinicius and Rodrygo will compete for a starting spot in the lineup, having been the most criticized for their performances. In today’s game against Olympiacos, Real Madrid will have the opportunity to turn their situation around and generate a winning streak, consolidating their project.

Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, consoles Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Vinicius reportedly raises stakes with Real Madrid over Xabi Alonso

Although Xabi Alonso reveals that his relationship with Vinicius Junior is quite good, the player is allegedly slowing the negociations with Real Madrid over his contract renewal. According to Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, the Brazilian has informed that he will not renew his contract as long as his relationship with the coach remains difficult, heightening tensions with the board that could lead to an outcome similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo or Sergio Ramos: Leaving the club.

Both Cristiano and Sergio pushed hard for their contract renewals but ended up leaving because the club has a clear economic policy and insists that it is they who make the decisions regarding the team. Despite this, Vinicius Jr.’s agents are reportedly asking for €30 million per season in his renewal, something that Real Madrid are not willing to do, further complicating the matters.

It does not mean that Vinicius will be transferred, as Real Madrid, according to Cortegana, are confident that the relationship with Xabi will improve and bring his contract renewal with the team closer. What is certain is that Los Blancos have proven to be quite firm in their economic policies, setting the tone in negotiations. Therefore, it would be up to the Brazilian to adjust to the offer if he wants to continue with the team, as he is seen as a cornerstone.