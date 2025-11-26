Achraf Hakimi was reportedly close to returning to Real Madrid, but one surprising detail changed everything

Although Achraf Hakimi managed to become one of Paris Saint-Germain‘s most important players and one of the best in the world, the Moroccan was reportedly on the verge of leaving the team. In the midst of his contract renewal talks, Real Madrid, the team that trained him, showed interest in signing him as a free agent at the end of his contract, which was set to expire in 2026. However, one detail caused a radical change, and he signed his renewal with the French team.

According to Diario AS, Achraf Hakimi was approached by Real Madrid amid his contract renewal talks with PSG. With negotiations seemingly at a standstill, the Moroccan was reportedly open to the possibility of moving back to Spain. However, the departure of Kylian Mbappe gave the French team a lot of salary cap space and allowed them to offer an irresistible salary and cornerstone role, which scuppered his return to the club where he started his career.

Hakimi did not return to Real Madrid, yet he has never hidden his passion for the Spanish team. In fact, Movistar+ cameras caught him at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium watching the game between Elche and Los Blancos. Having honed his skills at La Fabrica, Los Blancos team’s youth academy, he feels a strong connection to the team. Despite this, he consistently shines at Paris Saint-Germain as a key player, earning him the African Ballon d’Or 2025 award.

Achraf Hakimi revealed key details of his exit from Real Madrid

After spending several years in Real Madrid’s youth teams, Achraf Hakimi was promoted to the first team in the 2017-18 season. However, he failed to make much of an impact, playing only 17 games. For this reason, the Moroccan was loaned to Borussia Dortmund, where he impressed with his performances, but it was not enough for Los Blancos to decide to keep him. Therefore, the player revealed details of his departure from the Spanish team.

Achraf Hakimi in Real Madrid CF gestures during the La Liga match.

In PSG’s last match against Real Madrid in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the French team emerged victorious with a resounding 4-0 win. In the mixed zone, legend Claude Makélélé asked the Moroccan how Los Blancos had let a player like him go, to which he replied: “It wasn’t me who decided to leave Madrid. It was them who made that decision,” Hakimi said, via DAZN in July 2025.

In 2020, Zinedine Zidane chose to retain Daniel Carvajal as his first-choice player, allowing Achraf Hakimi to transfer to Inter Milan for €43 million (around $49.8 million). Although he excelled as a wing-back, his perceived lack of defensive commitment did not reportedly align with Zidane’s plans. However, Achraf Hakimi has since developed into a complete player at Paris Saint-Germain, demonstrating Real Madrid that letting him leave was a clear mistake.