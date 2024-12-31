Manchester United’s once-proud legacy is under siege. After a year that included winning the FA Cup and sacking Erik ten Hag, the club now finds itself in the throes of turmoil under new manager Ruben Amorim. Despite high hopes for his tenure, Amorim has already etched his name in the club’s record books—for all the wrong reasons.

With five losses in his first eight Premier League matches, the Portuguese has broken a 103-year-old record, making him the first United manager in over a century to endure such a dismal start. What’s worse, neither Ten Hag‘s tenure nor the darkest moments in recent club history have produced the kind of damning confession Amorim offered after the latest defeat.

United’s current position would undoubtedly leave Sir Alex Ferguson ashamed. Following their most recent defeat—a 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford—the club sits 14th in the Premier League, just seven points above the relegation zone. This marks their third consecutive home loss, a feat not seen in 45 years.

The Newcastle match also highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles. Goals by Alexander Isak and Joelinton within the first 20 minutes exposed the Red Devils’ defensive frailties. The Magpies’ strategy—dominate early, maintain control, and stifle the opposition—showed why they have climbed to fifth place, while United looked disjointed and devoid of confidence.

What did Amorim say?

In the aftermath of the latest loss, Amorim stunned observers with a sobering admission. For the first time in recent memory, a Manchester United manager publicly acknowledged the possibility of relegation. “That is really clear, and we have to fight,” Amorim told Sky Sports when asked about the relegation threat.

In his post-match press conference, he elaborated: “It’s a little bit embarrassing to be the Manchester United coach and lose a lot of games. People are tired of excuses in this club, and I think sometimes I talk about relegation because our club needs a shock.”

This startling assessment has left fans reeling. Amorim’s blunt honesty contrasts sharply with his initial optimism upon taking charge. Just months ago, he had joked that after beating Manchester City with Sporting, some fans dubbed him the “new Sir Alex Ferguson“. Now, those days of triumph feel like a distant memory.

Tactical missteps and squad instability

The 39-year-old ex-Sporting Lisbon boss’ tactical approach has also drawn heavy criticism. His commitment to a 3-4-3 formation and high-pressing philosophy has left players struggling to adapt. Against Eddie Howe’s side, Amorim made a particularly embarrassing tactical substitution in the first half, replacing striker Joshua Zirkzee with Kobbie Mainoo after just 33 minutes.

United’s midfield pairing of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen—both veterans—has come under fire as well. The lack of cohesion extends to the attack, with Marcus Rashford reportedly sidelined due to his reluctance to adapt to the new manager’s pressing tactics. The forward, once a key figure under Ten Hag, now symbolizes the broader struggles within the squad.

Humiliating shadow of relegation

United’s current standing—14th at the turn of the year—puts them in a precarious position. Historically, teams in this position have faced relegation, with clubs like Leeds (2023) and Norwich (2014) succumbing to the drop. While relegation seems unthinkable for a club of such stature, their recent form suggests it’s not entirely out of the question.

United has lost nine Premier League matches this season and their upcoming fixtures in 2025 are anything but easy. They face Liverpool at Anfield next, followed by an FA Cup clash with Arsenal. These matches could further define Amorim’s troubled tenure.