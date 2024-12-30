Ruben Amorim has surprised many by recalling Marcus Rashford to Manchester United’s matchday squad after leaving the forward out for four consecutive games. Ahead of their clash with Newcastle United, the Portuguese coach’s decision has sparked debate among fans, given the ongoing struggles at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils host Newcastle for Matchday 19 of the 2024-25 Premier League season, with the club enduring one of its most challenging periods in recent history. Currently sitting 14th in the league table, Amorim’s position may not yet be in immediate danger, but the pressure to deliver results is mounting.

As confirmed by MUTV, Rashford will return to the Manchester United match day squad for the Newcastle game, his first involvement since the 1-2 Europa League victory against Viktoria Plzen in mid-December.

In the four matches since then, Rashford has been absent, missing the 1-2 win over Manchester City, the 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a crushing 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth, and a 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Amorim’s exclusion of Rashford raised eyebrows, the coach maintained that their relationship remained intact. “I speak with him every day—not about the interview, but about his performance. He wants to play; he’s trying. But it’s my decision, and only my decision,” he stated in the post game conference against Wolves.

Rumors have swirled about Rashford’s commitment and clashes with several of United’s recent coaches. Amorim’s decision to recall the English forward signals a possible second chance for Rashford to prove himself. However, it remains to be seen whether this move is part of United’s rebuilding efforts or a step backward.

Will Rashford play?

After almost three weeks without match action, Rashford’s fitness and sharpness may pose a challenge, but his inclusion could still provide an impact from the bench.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended, Alejandro Garnacho is expected to start on the left flank alongside Diogo Dalot. However, as the game progresses, opportunities for Rashford to feature may arise.

Amorim has shown a tendency to utilize his substitutes. In nine of the ten matches he’s overseen at United, he’s used all five substitutions available. The only exception was during the Bournemouth defeat, where he made just three changes. Given this pattern, Rashford has a strong chance of making an appearance as a substitute, offering a glimmer of hope for his reintegration into the team.