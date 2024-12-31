Antoine Griezmann‘s future is uncertain, with the French international facing a significant decision about whether to continue his career at Atlético Madrid or explore new opportunities. Griezmann has become a key player at Atlético Madrid under Diego Simeone, but he is also reportedly considering a move to a different league. The MLS, and in particular LAFC, has expressed considerable interest in the player.

Unlike many players whose contracts expire in June 2025, Griezmann’s Atlético Madrid contract runs until 2026. However, a clause allows for an early departure if both parties agree on a transfer fee.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that Griezmann will inform Atlético Madrid of his decision by the end of the current season. This gives the club several months to plan its strategy and consider alternative players should Griezmann decide to leave. The decision is likely to have a significant impact on both the club and the player.

Griezmann is reportedly a target for several teams in the Major League Soccer (MLS), with LAFC showing the strongest interest. The player’s previous statements indicating a desire to play in the MLS and the presence of Lionel Messi in the league are likely factors in this. This could offer the player a new and exciting challenge in the next stage of his career. The possibility of a move to the MLS will be a significant factor in his decision-making process.

International retirement and the 2026 World Cup

Griezmann’s decision won’t affect his international future, as he announced his retirement from the French national team in September at the age of 33. He wants to give opportunities to younger players in the French team. He will therefore not be affected by the decision-making process regarding the 2026 World Cup. This aspect removes one significant factor from his decision-making process. The player is now focused solely on his club career.

AS reports that an approach from Inter Miami is unlikely due to financial concerns. This removes one significant factor from his considerations. The potential for a transfer to the MLS therefore remains a strong one. Griezmann previously rejected offers from Saudi Arabian clubs, stating that while the financial incentives are significant, his family is a priority. He added that the MLS remained his preferred destination.

Atlético Madrid’s 2025 begins on January 4th with a Copa del Rey match against Marbella. La Liga matches against Osasuna and Villarreal at home, and an away game against Leganés, are scheduled for January. Champions League fixtures against Leverkusen and Salzburg will also occupy the team’s attention. Griezmann’s decision will therefore significantly affect the team’s performance and its ability to perform at a high level in several competitions. This busy period will place significant demands on the player and the team.