Erling Haaland, Harry Kane named as ideal targets for Barcelona by France legend

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Haaland and Kane could be great options for Barcelona
Haaland and Kane could be great options for Barcelona

When it comes to strikers, very few have the expertise that Thierry Henry had. His time with Arsenal was fantastic, and his spell with Barcelona was successful as well, winning a Champions League. The former player named the forwards the club should target, focusing on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

The Frenchman said striker is the position the club must focus on. With Marcus Rashford having a buy clause that Barcelona is unsure about paying and Robert Lewandowski’s future in doubt because of his age, he named three replacements, according to Sport.

Henry said: Barcelona needs an authentic number 9. A world-class level player. I’m referring to formidable strikers like Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. Proven scorers, not prospects.”

Henry on Lamine Yamal’s influence

Barcelona has been a goal-scoring machine since Hansi Flick arrived. That has been the most reliable part of the team considering the defensive issues they have shown.

Lewandowski isn't a sure presence in the team anymore

Even so, the Frenchman believes they are not fully taking advantage of Lamine Yamal’s talent. He thinks that with all the movement, distractions, and assists the Spanish player provides, there should be greater efficiency.

Henry explained: “When you have a talent like Yamal, who makes those passes, you must score. It’s simple. At this level, one opportunity is enough. I have seen matches where many chances are wasted. In Barcelona, that can’t happen. That’s what marks the difference between being competitive and becoming champions.”

Barcelona’s strikers’ numbers

Injuries have limited Barcelona’s attack this season. Yamal has missed matches, and even with him available, Lewandowski and Rashford have not matched their usual scoring standards.

Rashford, who primarily plays on the left wing, has 4 goals in 21 La Liga appearances and 5 in 8 Champions League matches. Lewandowski has produced 10 league goals in 19 games but just 2 in 7 European outings, while Ferran Torres leads the group with 12 in 22 La Liga matches and has added 2 more in 6 Champions League appearances.

