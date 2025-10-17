Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

World Cup 2030 format expansion under scrutiny: Brazil and Argentina reportedly not aligned

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Brazil's Vinicius Junior and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
© Ricardo Moreira/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesBrazil's Vinicius Junior and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

In just a month and a half, the draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in Washington, DC. It will be the first major event ahead of the official tournament, which is set to take place next summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Despite how close that competition is, speculation is already growing over potential format changes for 2030, with Argentina and Brazil reportedly holding different opinions.

Less than a month ago, a meeting was held in New York between FIFA president Gianni Infantino, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, heads of state, and soccer officials from Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. There, they discussed the possibility of changing the World Cup format once again—this time expanding the number of participating teams from 48 to 64—and implementing the change after the 2026 tournament.

That proposal, led by the three national teams and the top authority in South American soccer, does not appear to have reached a consensus within CONMEBOL. According to The Guardian, the other seven national teams in the South American confederation have serious concerns about approving the change.

The report states that Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela are not on board with the proposal. “The other Conmebol members… are concerned about the impact of World Cup expansion on their qualifying competition, the main source of revenue for many of the national associations.”

Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The main concern, apparently, is that access to the World Cup could become so easy for South American teams due to an indiscriminate expansion of slots, that the qualifiers would lose public interest—hurting the commercial appeal of the competition.

Advertisement
Fans still buying despite sky-high cost: 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales break records despite eye-watering prices for USMNT

see also

Fans still buying despite sky-high cost: 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket sales break records despite eye-watering prices for USMNT

How South American World Cup qualifying works

The small number of teams in CONMEBOL allows for an unusually long 18-match qualifying format, where every team faces each other twice—home and away. At the end of the competition, based on total points, World Cup berths are awarded.

For decades, this format produced thrilling finishes, with even Argentina and Brazil struggling at times to secure qualification. The expansion to 48 teams for 2026 already eased that challenge, with top sides facing fewer obstacles to qualify. And a further expansion in 2030 could make the path even less competitive.

Why so many South American teams qualify for the World Cup

When comparing the number of countries to the number of available World Cup slots, CONMEBOL is—by far—the most favored confederation. With only 10 national teams in the region, South America has been granted six direct spots for 2026, plus a potential seventh via the intercontinental playoff.

Advertisement

That means between 60% and 70% of South American teams will be part of the World Cup. The disparity becomes clear when compared to other confederations: Europe has 29%, Asia 17%, Africa 16%, CONCACAF 14%, and Oceania just 9%. It’s worth noting those figures may shift depending on the outcome of the March intercontinental playoff.

CONMEBOL’s number of berths is justified by the exceptionally high level of competition across its 10 teams. In fact, nearly half of all World Cup titles in history (10 of 22) belong to just three South American nations: Brazil with 5, Argentina with 3, and Uruguay with 2.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Casemiro issues strong 2026 World Cup warning to Ancelotti’s Brazil after Japan’s stunning comeback

Casemiro issues strong 2026 World Cup warning to Ancelotti’s Brazil after Japan’s stunning comeback

Following Japan's stunning comeback against Brazil, star Casemiro issued a strong warning to Carlo Ancelotti's national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Report: Neymar Jr eyes bold career move to secure a spot with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup

Report: Neymar Jr eyes bold career move to secure a spot with Brazil for the 2026 World Cup

Following a two-year absence from Brazil's lineup, coach Carlo Ancelotti discussed Neymar Jr.'s potential return. After those statements, the veteran is contemplating a significant career change to earn a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster.

Will Neymar Jr make a comeback with Brazil? Coach Carlo Ancelotti gives a bold update on his return

Will Neymar Jr make a comeback with Brazil? Coach Carlo Ancelotti gives a bold update on his return

Despite being Brazil's all-time leading scorer, Neymar Jr is still absent from the squad. Coach Carlo Ancelotti recently addressed the star's potential return to the national team, breaking his silence on the matter.

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to make one final career move before retirement by former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo urged to make one final career move before retirement by former teammate

A former teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo has shared what he believes the Portuguese forward should do before retiring.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo