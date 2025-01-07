The future of Neymar Jr. is the subject of intense speculation as his contract with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League approaches its June 2025 expiration date. Several potential destinations are being discussed, including a possible reunion with Lionel Messi in MLS.

Al-Hilal is unlikely to release Neymar in the short term. Having paid €90 million to PSG, letting him go in January would be financially impractical. However, the situation changes significantly in the summer when Neymar becomes a free agent.

Al-Hilal, backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), remains committed to its ambitious goal of making the Saudi Pro League one of the top ten leagues in the world, and signing a global star is a key part of this plan. Recent comments made by Mohamed Salah have only fueled speculation around Neymar’s potential move.

Mohamed Salah‘s recent announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season has added another dimension to the Neymar saga. Salah stated, “I want to win this Premier League…since it will be my last year at the club. I want to give this special gift to the club and the city…In my interviews from the last seven or eight years, I always said that I want to win the Champions League. But this is the first time I’m saying that I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. We waited for that title for about 30 years to win it and there was the pandemic…And we didn’t have time to celebrate it the right way. Hopefully, we can do it this year.” This mirrors Neymar’s situation, as both players’ contracts expire on June 30th, 2025.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal previously made a significant offer for Salah, reportedly worth £220 million, which Liverpool rejected. Should Salah move to Al-Hilal, it could potentially facilitate Neymar’s departure, opening up the possibility of a move to either Inter Miami or Santos. This potential transfer domino effect has created a complex and intriguing situation in the world of soccer.

Neymar’s focus on recovery and recent public appearances

Neymar recently stated on RMC Sport that he is currently focused on his recovery from a knee injury. He has also been spotted at events in Miami and at Santos’ stadium, fueling speculation about his potential destinations. Neymar acknowledged the financial aspect of his move to Saudi Arabia, stating, “I got to know the club, the local culture and the league. I was very surprised by my welcome here and the kindness of the fans. The league is developing, and our team as well, and my family and I are sure we made the right decision.”

Neymar’s decision will depend on several factors. These include his desire to reunite with Messi, the allure of returning to Santos, the ambition of the Saudi Pro League project, and, of course, financial considerations.

The situation is further complicated by his recent injury and the need to prioritize his recovery and long-term health. Any potential transfer will involve complex negotiations and balancing his sporting ambitions and personal preferences. The ongoing uncertainty has led to intense speculation across the globe.

The possibility of a Messi-Neymar reunion at Inter Miami is particularly compelling. The two players shared a successful period at Barcelona, and their partnership could be a major draw for MLS and significantly elevate the league’s profile.