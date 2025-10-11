Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Will Messi play today? Potential lineups for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in MLS

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Cole Burston/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami have just two games left in the Major League Soccer regular season. The first comes this Saturday against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium, and unexpectedly, Lionel Messi could feature in the match.

The forward had joined Argentina’s training camp earlier this week ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. However, on Friday night, it was announced that Leo would not take part in the first match and would instead be a spectator in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium.

Indeed, Messi watched from the sidelines as his teammates defeated Venezuela 1-0 thanks to a goal from Giovani Lo Celso, without even being on the bench. “It was my decision for Leo not to play,” explained head coach Lionel Scaloni after the match. “We wanted to test Lautaro (Martinez) and Julian (Alvarez)… We hope Leo can be available for the next game.”

With that in mind, speculation quickly grew over Messi’s potential involvement in Inter Miami’s match on Saturday. Being in the same city and having not played a single minute for Argentina, the forward is clearly available to feature. That now appears likely—especially considering Messi shared his usual matchday post on Instagram earlier today.

Javier Mascherano

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

Inter Miami projected lineup

While the Herons are no longer in contention for the Supporters’ Shield, their two remaining regular-season games still carry significance. If they win both—against Atlanta United and Nashville SC—they will secure second place in the Eastern Conference, which would give them a more favorable playoff path.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar back together? Inter Miami’s bold Barcelona-inspired project to continue even after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s decisions

see also

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar back together? Inter Miami’s bold Barcelona-inspired project to continue even after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s decisions

With that goal in mind, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to field his best available XI. The projected Inter Miami lineup: Oscar Ustari; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles, Jordi Alba; Baltasar Rodriguez, Sergio Busquets, Yannick Bright, Tadeo Allende; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Atlanta United projected lineup

Unlike Inter Miami, Atlanta United have nothing left to play for this MLS season. They sit second-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings with just 27 points, far from the play-in spots.

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Head coach Ronny Deila’s projected lineup: Jayden Hibbert; Ashton Gordon, Stian Gregersen, Juan Berrocal, Dominik Chong Qui, Pedro Amador; Tristan Muyumba, Adyn Torres, Steven Alzate; Emmanuel Latte Lath, Jamal Thiare.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar back together? Inter Miami’s bold Barcelona-inspired project to continue even after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s decisions

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar back together? Inter Miami’s bold Barcelona-inspired project to continue even after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s decisions

Inter Miami’s Barcelona-inspired project with Messi, Suarez, Busquets, and Alba could soon grow even bigger, as whispers suggest Neymar may join the club’s next ambitious chapter.

Real Madrid sweats over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness after limping off with France: Injury update and expected return date

Real Madrid sweats over Kylian Mbappe’s fitness after limping off with France: Injury update and expected return date

All eyes turn to Madrid for the answers: how bad is the injury, and how long will Los Blancos have to cope without their talisman?

Lionel Messi’s impact mirrors in LAFC: Son Heung-min’s honest six-word admission that shaped his MLS journey

Lionel Messi’s impact mirrors in LAFC: Son Heung-min’s honest six-word admission that shaped his MLS journey

Son Heung-min's move to (LAFC) raised eyebrows—not only because of its timing but also because of who was already redefining Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi.

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

Mexico will face Colombia in a 2025 friendly match. Here’s all the essential information about the game, including kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo