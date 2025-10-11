Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Report: Messi’s Argentina set for two friendlies in the US just days before World Cup 2026 debut

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

With their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 already secured, Argentina are now laying out their roadmap for the months leading up to the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer. According to reports, Lionel Messi and his teammates are expected to play two friendlies on U.S. soil just days before their World Cup debut.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul reports that Argentina are close to finalizing two tune-up matches scheduled for June 2026. The first would take place in Las Vegas against Mexico, followed by a second match in Miami against Honduras.

If confirmed, these would serve as valuable tests for Lionel Scaloni’s team. The opener against Mexico would offer high-level competition, amplified by the fact that El Tri are one of the tournament hosts. The longstanding rivalry between the two nations also adds an extra layer of intensity to the encounter.

The second friendly, against Honduras, presents a less demanding challenge compared to Mexico. That would give the head coach an opportunity to experiment with lineups without putting too much physical strain on the players so close to the start of the tournament. The match would also be held in Miami, home to a large Argentine community—and Lionel Messi himself.

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico looks on during the second half of the International Friendly match against South Korea at GEODIS Park on September 09, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico.

Honduras’ participation remains a question mark. Unlike Mexico, who have qualified automatically as co-hosts, Honduras are still fighting for a World Cup berth. They currently sit second in Group C of the qualifiers, level on five points with leaders Haiti but trailing on goal difference. With three matches remaining, Honduras still have a realistic chance of qualifying directly.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

What’s next for Argentina in 2025

Argentina have just three matches remaining this year, all of them friendlies. After a 1-0 win over Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—thanks to a goal from Giovani Lo Celso—they now have a few days off before facing Puerto Rico, also in Miami, though this time at Chase Stadium.

Following that match, the reigning World Cup champions will only have the November international break left in 2025. During that window, they are scheduled to travel to Africa to face Angola. Initially, a second friendly was planned to take place in India, but according to Gaston Edul, that option may fall through and the team could end up playing elsewhere.

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

see also

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

Argentina could lift another trophy before the 2026 World Cup

Even though Argentina secured World Cup qualification long ago, there’s still a chance for them to compete for another piece of silverware before heading to the 2026 tournament in North America.

Advertisement

Though not yet officially confirmed, reports suggest that Argentina and Spain are expected to face off in the Finalissima in March 2026. The intercontinental showdown pits the champions of Europe and South America against each other and returned in 2022 with Argentina beating Italy at Wembley.

However, one key condition must be met: Spain must secure direct qualification to the World Cup no later than November 2025. If they finish second in their group, they’ll be tied up with playoff matches in March and therefore unavailable for the Finalissima against Argentina.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Honduras vs. Costa Rica: Confirmed lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Honduras vs. Costa Rica: Confirmed lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Honduras and Costa Rica will be clashing on Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in a thrilling game for the first place.

How to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras take on Costa Rica in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Mexico and a CONCACAF side in friendlies one week before 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Mexico and a CONCACAF side in friendlies one week before 2026 World Cup

One week prior to the beginning of the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi's Argentina will be clashing with both Mexico and another CONCACAF side.

Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in MLS

Lionel Messi starts: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in MLS

Inter Miami and Atlanta United face off in Major League Soccer, and all eyes are on Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo