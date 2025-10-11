Report: Messi’s Argentina set for two friendlies in the US just days before World Cup 2026 debut

With their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 already secured, Argentina are now laying out their roadmap for the months leading up to the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada next summer. According to reports, Lionel Messi and his teammates are expected to play two friendlies on U.S. soil just days before their World Cup debut.

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul reports that Argentina are close to finalizing two tune-up matches scheduled for June 2026. The first would take place in Las Vegas against Mexico, followed by a second match in Miami against Honduras.

If confirmed, these would serve as valuable tests for Lionel Scaloni’s team. The opener against Mexico would offer high-level competition, amplified by the fact that El Tri are one of the tournament hosts. The longstanding rivalry between the two nations also adds an extra layer of intensity to the encounter.

The second friendly, against Honduras, presents a less demanding challenge compared to Mexico. That would give the head coach an opportunity to experiment with lineups without putting too much physical strain on the players so close to the start of the tournament. The match would also be held in Miami, home to a large Argentine community—and Lionel Messi himself.

Honduras’ participation remains a question mark. Unlike Mexico, who have qualified automatically as co-hosts, Honduras are still fighting for a World Cup berth. They currently sit second in Group C of the qualifiers, level on five points with leaders Haiti but trailing on goal difference. With three matches remaining, Honduras still have a realistic chance of qualifying directly.

What’s next for Argentina in 2025

Argentina have just three matches remaining this year, all of them friendlies. After a 1-0 win over Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—thanks to a goal from Giovani Lo Celso—they now have a few days off before facing Puerto Rico, also in Miami, though this time at Chase Stadium.

Following that match, the reigning World Cup champions will only have the November international break left in 2025. During that window, they are scheduled to travel to Africa to face Angola. Initially, a second friendly was planned to take place in India, but according to Gaston Edul, that option may fall through and the team could end up playing elsewhere.

Argentina could lift another trophy before the 2026 World Cup

Even though Argentina secured World Cup qualification long ago, there’s still a chance for them to compete for another piece of silverware before heading to the 2026 tournament in North America.

Though not yet officially confirmed, reports suggest that Argentina and Spain are expected to face off in the Finalissima in March 2026. The intercontinental showdown pits the champions of Europe and South America against each other and returned in 2022 with Argentina beating Italy at Wembley.

However, one key condition must be met: Spain must secure direct qualification to the World Cup no later than November 2025. If they finish second in their group, they’ll be tied up with playoff matches in March and therefore unavailable for the Finalissima against Argentina.