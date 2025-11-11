Not Raphinha: Manchester United reportedly targeting Brazilian forward Barcelona paid $45 million for

In recent years, Barcelona have focused on building their squad around young talent. Some of these players came through the club’s youth system, while others were signed after standing out early at other teams, like Raphinha. Now, one of those players appears to be on Manchester United’s radar.

According to Fichajes, cited by Sports Illustrated, the Red Devils are considering Vitor Roque as a potential signing for 2026. This comes amid speculation that Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club for another English side in the near future, possibly as soon as January, opening the door for a new forward.

Zirkzee joined Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 after impressing in Serie A with Bologna. However, after a year and a half in the Premier League, his performance has fallen short, scoring just seven goals in 54 appearances. Clubs reportedly interested in him include Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton, and West Ham.

Another factor is Benjamin Sesko, who left Saturday’s match against Tottenham with a knee issue. Pending official updates after medical exams, this could represent another significant loss in United’s attack for coach Ruben Amorim.

Given these circumstances, Manchester United may need a new forward, and Vitor Roque seems to fit the profile. The Brazilian striker is currently shining at Palmeiras, and his performances suggest a quick return to Europe could be on the horizon after unsuccessful stints at Barcelona and Real Betis.

What happened with Vitor Roque at Barcelona?

After excelling with Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense, Vitor Roque was signed by Barcelona in 2023. His arrival generated high expectations, with many comparing him to Real Madrid’s signings of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

However, those hopes faded quickly, as the young forward struggled to replicate his Brazilian form in Spain. He scored just two goals in 16 matches for Barcelona and was subsequently loaned to Real Betis in an attempt to adapt to La Liga—a move that also failed, with only seven goals in 33 appearances.

How much is Vitor Roque worth?

Much of the hype around Vitor Roque stemmed from the high fee Barcelona paid for him. According to Marca, the Catalan club spent around €40 million (over $45 million) on the transfer in 2024, including the fee paid to Athletico Paranaense and taxes.

Poor performances in La Liga caused his market value to drop, leading to Palmeiras buying him this year for €25.5 million. However, Barcelona wisely reserved 20% of any future transfer fee.

That decision could prove crucial now, as Roque’s resurgence has drawn attention from top European clubs. Alongside Manchester United, teams such as Chelsea and West Ham are reportedly interested, with potential offers reaching €50 million.