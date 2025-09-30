Trending topics:
Champions League
Will Kylian Mbappe play? Predicted lineups for Real Madrid vs. Kairat Almaty in UEFA Champions League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 30, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Mallorca at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 30, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

The Champions League often provides glamorous matchups, but this week it brings a clash few could have imagined: Real Madrid traveling to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty. It is the kind of fixture that adds mystery and intrigue to Europe’s grandest stage. The central question lingers—Will Kylian Mbappe play?

Madrid arrives in Central Asia seeking redemption after a bruising defeat in the city derby. For Kairat, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a first-ever group stage campaign, and a chance to test themselves against the most decorated club in European history.

Kairat Almaty have made history by reaching the Champions League main draw for the first time. Their path was anything but simple—they had to see off Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPs, and Slovan Bratislava, before finally edging Celtic on penalties to secure their place among Europe’s elite. The reality check came swiftly. Against Sporting Lisbon on matchday one, they fell 4-1 despite Edmilson snatching a consolation strike. Still, the club quickly regained confidence at home, defeating Zhenis 3-1 in their domestic league, ensuring freshness and momentum heading into this monumental encounter.

Under Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid began the season in near-perfect fashion. Seven straight wins—including a 2-1 victory over Marseille in their Champions League opener—gave the impression of a side ready to dominate.

But then came the derby. Despite goals from Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler putting them ahead, Los Blancos were humbled 5-2 by Atletico Madrid. The loss stung more than usual, as it allowed Barcelona to leapfrog into first place in La Liga. Madrid, however, tends to respond to adversity. They’ve won 24 of their last 30 first-time meetings in European competition, and will now attempt to add Kairat to that list.

Mbappe’s situation revealed

The burning question surrounding the match is finally answered: Kylian Mbappe will most likely not start in Almaty. According to reports from Diario AS, Alonso is choosing to rest his star forward, mindful of the long travel, fatigue, and the congested early-season schedule.

Mbappe has been nearly ever-present so far, averaging 88 minutes per match across seven league fixtures. The manager’s decision to rotate is as much about protecting his main asset as it is about respecting the grind of the campaign. Instead, Madrid is expected to field Vinicius Jr. and Franco Mastantuono in attack, with the promising Gonzalo Garcia also in contention.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid

Predicted lineups

Kairat Almaty (4-2-3-1): Kalmurza; Tapalov, Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata; Kassabulat, Arad; Jorginho, Mrynskiy, Gromyko; Satpaev.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Fran Garcia; Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mastantuono, Gonzalo Garcia.

