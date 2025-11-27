Will Christian Pulisic recover in time for Lazio clash in Serie A? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri provides bold eight-word injury update

Christian Pulisic’s season has already swung from injury frustration to derby brilliance, and now back into uncertainty again — and coach Massimiliano Allegri has added another layer of intrigue. Ahead of Milan’s clash against Lazio, the club suddenly finds itself relying on medical reports rather than momentum, even as Pulisic’s decisive impact continues to define this title race. The club’s silence about the full severity, paired with Allegri’s carefully chosen words, has only fueled the suspense surrounding Saturday’s Serie A showdown.

Pulisic withdrew from Wednesday’s training session with muscle discomfort, a development that arrived just days after scoring the winner in the Derby della Madonnina. The Rossoneri, still riding the emotional impact of that victory, saw their most influential attacker sidelined again — and this time, the setback has come at the most delicate stage of the season.

Pulisic’s condition is particularly sensitive because he has only just returned after missing a month with a hamstring issue. The club is determined not to rush him, especially with Milan entrenched in a tight title race.

The numbers paint the picture. Before this latest concern, the 27-year-old star had delivered seven goals and two assists in ten appearances across all competitions. He remains the joint-top scorer in Serie A, tied on five league goals, and his derby strike carried his side to second place, just two points behind Roma.

Allegri’s eight words shift the tone of the story

Allegri addressed the issue publicly on Thursday. “Pulisic is unlikely to be available,” he said during his press conference, before adding a cryptic eight-word update that has dominated headlines. The coach insisted that the injury is not serious, but the American’s absence from two consecutive sessions suggests that Milan will proceed with caution. Speaking calmly but firmly, he added, “Anything can happen, there are two days left.”

Those eight words, tucked at the end of a longer explanation, transformed a routine injury update into a storyline of suspense. Allegri neither ruled his star out nor suggested optimism — instead, he suspended the decision between uncertainty and possibility.

Milan sources quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport reinforced the sense of caution: “Pulisic suffers from muscle fatigue, and is in doubt for Saturday.” The outlet added that he is dealing with muscle fatigue rather than a major injury, but the numbers remain tight and the turnaround short.

If the American is unavailable, the experienced Italian tactician will adjust the attack. Christopher Nkunku or Ruben Loftus-Cheek are expected to join Rafael Leao, though neither replicates the American’s directness or scoring efficiency. Milan, tied with Napoli on 25 points, cannot afford to lose fluency in the final third at this stage.