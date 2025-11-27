Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Will Christian Pulisic recover in time for Lazio clash in Serie A? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri provides bold eight-word injury update

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).
© Maurizio Lagana & Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) and AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri (R).

Christian Pulisic’s season has already swung from injury frustration to derby brilliance, and now back into uncertainty again — and coach Massimiliano Allegri has added another layer of intrigue. Ahead of Milan’s clash against Lazio, the club suddenly finds itself relying on medical reports rather than momentum, even as Pulisic’s decisive impact continues to define this title race. The club’s silence about the full severity, paired with Allegri’s carefully chosen words, has only fueled the suspense surrounding Saturday’s Serie A showdown.

Pulisic withdrew from Wednesday’s training session with muscle discomfort, a development that arrived just days after scoring the winner in the Derby della Madonnina. The Rossoneri, still riding the emotional impact of that victory, saw their most influential attacker sidelined again — and this time, the setback has come at the most delicate stage of the season.

Pulisic’s condition is particularly sensitive because he has only just returned after missing a month with a hamstring issue. The club is determined not to rush him, especially with Milan entrenched in a tight title race.

The numbers paint the picture. Before this latest concern, the 27-year-old star had delivered seven goals and two assists in ten appearances across all competitions. He remains the joint-top scorer in Serie A, tied on five league goals, and his derby strike carried his side to second place, just two points behind Roma.

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

see also

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

Allegri’s eight words shift the tone of the story

Allegri addressed the issue publicly on Thursday. “Pulisic is unlikely to be available,” he said during his press conference, before adding a cryptic eight-word update that has dominated headlines. The coach insisted that the injury is not serious, but the American’s absence from two consecutive sessions suggests that Milan will proceed with caution. Speaking calmly but firmly, he added, “Anything can happen, there are two days left.”

Advertisement

Those eight words, tucked at the end of a longer explanation, transformed a routine injury update into a storyline of suspense. Allegri neither ruled his star out nor suggested optimism — instead, he suspended the decision between uncertainty and possibility.

Milan sources quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport reinforced the sense of caution: “Pulisic suffers from muscle fatigue, and is in doubt for Saturday.” The outlet added that he is dealing with muscle fatigue rather than a major injury, but the numbers remain tight and the turnaround short.

Advertisement
Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

see also

Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

If the American is unavailable, the experienced Italian tactician will adjust the attack. Christopher Nkunku or Ruben Loftus-Cheek are expected to join Rafael Leao, though neither replicates the American’s directness or scoring efficiency. Milan, tied with Napoli on 25 points, cannot afford to lose fluency in the final third at this stage.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

Christian Pulisic shockingly surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A legacy: Milan star breaks ex-Juventus ace’s massive record stat, 23 games faster

Christian Pulisic and Cristiano Ronaldo have built their reputations in very different soccer worlds. Still, their names now intertwine in a way few would have predicted when the American first arrived in Serie A.

Luka Modric reveals the real reason behind his arrival to Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan

Luka Modric reveals the real reason behind his arrival to Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan

Following his unexpected departure from Real Madrid, Luka Modric chose to join AC Milan, even though the club is not currently at its peak. In light of this, the Croatian midfielder explained the reason behind his decision to join Christian Pulisic's team despite its challenges.

Hatchet buried? USMNT greats Landon Donovan and Tim Howard shock fans with new jaw-dropping Christian Pulisic verdict, and even bring Lionel Messi into it

Hatchet buried? USMNT greats Landon Donovan and Tim Howard shock fans with new jaw-dropping Christian Pulisic verdict, and even bring Lionel Messi into it

Christian Pulisic scores another decisive goal for AC Milan; Lionel Messi’s name unexpectedly enters the conversation; and Landon Donovan and Tim Howard, two giants of U.S. soccer history, appear in total agreement about something that once divided opinion.

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

Neymar fails Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil test? What Santos star’s latest injury blow means for his 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes amid Estevao’s sudden rise

The timing could not be more dramatic. Neymar faces yet another devastating physical blow just as Carlo Ancelotti defines the contours of his Brazil squad and Estevao accelerates toward superstardom in Europe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo