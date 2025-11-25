Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

Christian Pulisic has been a revelation for AC Milan this season. The American international has emerged as a driving force for a side that has slowly rebuilt under Massimiliano Allegri, showing flashes of brilliance and clutch finishes in the moments that matter most. But the bigger question is one that intrigues fans and analysts alike: Is Pulisic truly a big-game player? His Milan stats hint at a resounding yes, even if his Premier League stint at Chelsea suggested otherwise.

Despite facing challenges in adapting to Allegri’s system, Pulisic has quickly become Milan’s go-to player for decisive moments. In Sunday night’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter, the American proved his mettle once more, scoring the match-winning goal and giving the Rossoneri a much-needed boost in morale and league position.

The goal marked his seventh of the season and fifth in Serie A, tying him with Riccardo Orsolini and Hakan Calhanoglu for the league’s top scorers. With Santiago Gimenez sidelined, Rafael Leao struggling, and Christopher Nkunku coming on late, the responsibility fell squarely on Pulisic’s shoulders — and he delivered.

The 27-year-old’s knack for stepping up in crucial fixtures is nothing new, as this wasn’t his first Derby della Madonnina goal. He previously scored in September 2024 and again in the Italian Super Cup final in January 2025. But last night’s strike carried extra weight, directly deciding the match and giving Milan a vital three points in both morale and the league table.

What separates Pulisic from other forwards at Milan is his consistency inside the box. Every goal this season has come from close range, highlighting his evolution into a ‘true No.9’ in Allegri’s system. By focusing on positioning and timing, he has maximized his goal-scoring opportunities, reduced defensive responsibilities, and emphasized efficiency.

Big-game record across competitions

Statistical evidence reinforces Pulisic’s reputation as a clutch performer. Across the Serie A, the Champions League, the Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup, he consistently contributes in high-stakes fixtures. Pulisic has directly contributed to 16 goals (10 goals and six assists) in key matches so far, consistently stepping up in crucial fixtures. According to Transfermarkt, his record includes:

Opponent Goals Assists Inter 3 0 Napoli 1 2 Bologna 2 1 Lazio 1 1 Juventus 1 0 Liverpool 1 0 Newcastle 1 0 Real Madrid 0 1 Atalanta 0 1

These numbers highlight a clear pattern: Pulisic rises when it matters most, turning close games into victories with decisive contributions.

