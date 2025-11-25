Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic a big-game player? The vital Milan stat that shows USMNT star has left Chelsea and Premier League woes behind

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Udinese.

Christian Pulisic has been a revelation for AC Milan this season. The American international has emerged as a driving force for a side that has slowly rebuilt under Massimiliano Allegri, showing flashes of brilliance and clutch finishes in the moments that matter most. But the bigger question is one that intrigues fans and analysts alike: Is Pulisic truly a big-game player? His Milan stats hint at a resounding yes, even if his Premier League stint at Chelsea suggested otherwise.

Despite facing challenges in adapting to Allegri’s system, Pulisic has quickly become Milan’s go-to player for decisive moments. In Sunday night’s Derby della Madonnina against Inter, the American proved his mettle once more, scoring the match-winning goal and giving the Rossoneri a much-needed boost in morale and league position.

The goal marked his seventh of the season and fifth in Serie A, tying him with Riccardo Orsolini and Hakan Calhanoglu for the league’s top scorers. With Santiago Gimenez sidelined, Rafael Leao struggling, and Christopher Nkunku coming on late, the responsibility fell squarely on Pulisic’s shoulders — and he delivered.

The 27-year-old’s knack for stepping up in crucial fixtures is nothing new, as this wasn’t his first Derby della Madonnina goal. He previously scored in September 2024 and again in the Italian Super Cup final in January 2025. But last night’s strike carried extra weight, directly deciding the match and giving Milan a vital three points in both morale and the league table.

What separates Pulisic from other forwards at Milan is his consistency inside the box. Every goal this season has come from close range, highlighting his evolution into a ‘true No.9’ in Allegri’s system. By focusing on positioning and timing, he has maximized his goal-scoring opportunities, reduced defensive responsibilities, and emphasized efficiency.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic delivers nine-word mic-drop warning to Inter, Juventus, and other Serie A rivals after deciding Derby della Madonnina

see also

Christian Pulisic delivers nine-word mic-drop warning to Inter, Juventus, and other Serie A rivals after deciding Derby della Madonnina

Big-game record across competitions

Statistical evidence reinforces Pulisic’s reputation as a clutch performer. Across the Serie A, the Champions League, the Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup, he consistently contributes in high-stakes fixtures. Pulisic has directly contributed to 16 goals (10 goals and six assists) in key matches so far, consistently stepping up in crucial fixtures. According to Transfermarkt, his record includes:

OpponentGoalsAssists
Inter30
Napoli12
Bologna21
Lazio11
Juventus10
Liverpool10
Newcastle10
Real Madrid01
Atalanta01

These numbers highlight a clear pattern: Pulisic rises when it matters most, turning close games into victories with decisive contributions.

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal twist: Fans receive encouraging update after stand-by noise due to UEFA Champions League

see also

Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal twist: Fans receive encouraging update after stand-by noise due to UEFA Champions League

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe and Haaland joined by Chelsea wonderkid Estevao in historic Champions League teenage goalscoring record

Mbappe and Haaland joined by Chelsea wonderkid Estevao in historic Champions League teenage goalscoring record

Chelsea defeated Barcelona 3–0 in the UEFA Champions League, and Estevao scored one of the goals, matching a record held by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Why isn’t Erling Haaland playing for Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League?

Manchester City face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, and Erling Haaland is not part of the starting lineup.

Real Madrid injury crisis: Thibaut Courtois and key teammate to miss Champions League clash vs. Olympiacos

Real Madrid injury crisis: Thibaut Courtois and key teammate to miss Champions League clash vs. Olympiacos

Thibaut Courtois is among the players absent for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiakos.

Lionel Messi’s failed 2023 return to Barcelona before signing with Inter Miami reportedly revealed

Lionel Messi’s failed 2023 return to Barcelona before signing with Inter Miami reportedly revealed

Two years after his arrival to Inter Miami, new details about Lionel Messi's failed return to FC Barcelona in 2023 have surfaced.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo