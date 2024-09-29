During the Summer of 2022, Ryan Gravenberch, a then-20-year-old slimly framed deep-lying playmaker, was among soccer’s most exciting emerging talents.

Despite speculation that the Amsterdam-born midfielder could make moves to European giants AC Milan or Liverpool, who’d just come off the back of a near-perfect season, where they were just two games away from completing an unprecedented quadruple, Gravenberch joined the Bundesliga’s most successful club, Bayern Munich for $19.43M.

It seemed a smart move for Gravenberch and Bayern Munich; those who came across the Dutchman during his 21/22 season for Ajax were mesmerized by his deceptive body feints and intricate footwork frequently displayed in the Eredivisie and Champions League.

Given the Bavarian superpower’s prolonged Bundesliga dominance, they usually possess the luxury of testing younger players out against seemingly lesser opposition in the league. It creates an environment for their youthful talents to play with a level of freedom other top clubs can’t afford.

Struggles at Bayern Munich & Liverpool

Despite eventually winning the title, Bayern Munich struggled throughout the 22/23 campaign. Developing young players such as Gravenberch was never a top priority for under-pressure coaches Julian Naglesman and Thomas Tuchel.

Gravenberch made just 24 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern. The manager, the supporters, and Gravenberch himself agreed the 6ft1″ midfielder was better off elsewhere.

During the summer of 2023, after completing an eyebrow-raising $41M move to Liverpool, a beaming Gravenberch arrived at Anfield, believing then-manager Jurgen Klopp was the man to help him recapture the form displayed during his early Ajax days.

But the 23/24 campaign was frustrating for Gravenberch; while fellow summer signing Alexis Mac Allister flourished in the deeper areas of Liverpool’s midfield, Gravenberch never really convinced Klopp or the Liverpool faithful.

Concerns about Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool were widespread. The German manager had propelled the Liverpool to a place of global soccer prominence again. There was a real belief that it could all come crashing back down in his absence.

But, new manager Arne Slot is tactically acute and has shown few signs of a manager experiencing imposter syndrome.

Yet, Gravenberch, who didn’t play a single minute at last summer’s European Championships, may have doubted his chances of breaking into Liverpool’s first team this season, as the Anfield club desperately chased defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Gravenberch surprised everyone, even Slot

Ultimately, Liverpool’s pursuit of filling their defensive midfield position proved elusive. Supporters reluctantly watched Liverpool face Ipswich on the Premier League’s opening day with Gravenberch at their midfield’s base.

The Dutchman pleasantly surprised on-watching supporters with his clear dominance in midfield. He expertly broke up play, played progressive passes, and carried the ball up the field throughout the 90. He’d produce a similar performance the following week against Brentford.

But it was only Ipswich. It was only Brentford. A prospering Liverpool star would have to replicate this performance against England and Europe’s elite before being considered a viable starting option in midfield.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.