Tottenham Hotspur took all three points from Old Trafford thanks to quickfire goals in both halves. The 3-0 scoreline saw their first away win of the season as they extended the unbeaten run against Manchester United to four games.

The two teams had a contrasting midweek in Europe. At the same time when United failed to beat Twente at home, Spurs managed an impressive win despite playing with ten men for the majority of their game against Qarabag.

Once again, Erik ten Hag kept the returnee Rasmus Højlund on the bench as he favored summer signing Joshua Zirkzee up front. Only Southampton and Bournemouth underperformed more than them in the xG table.

Meanwhile, Tottenham suffered a major blow with the absence of injured Son Heung-Min, who created the most chances from open play in the league this season. They only won two out of the last 11 away games without their skipper, but he was also out for last season’s comeback to draw at Old Trafford.

Perfect half for Spurs as United plunged further

And they were in front inside the first five minutes. Brennan Johnson, who deactivated his Instagram page following the North London derby defeat, continued his fine scoring form as he netted for the fourth game in a row.

The Welsh international also saw his effort ricocheted off the woodwork in an action-packed first 20 minutes. Although his poor finishing comes to haunt him again, Timo Werner, who replaced the talismanic striker, had an instant impact on the left side alongside the exuberant Destiny Udogie.

It was an impressive attacking display from Spurs in the first-half. Micky van de Ven raced from his own half to set up the first goal before his center-back partner Cristian Romero nearly scored with an acrobatic volley.

When Alejandro Garnacho hit the post, United seemed to find a way to crawl back into the game. But they lost control immediately before Bruno Fernandes’ controversial sending-off further plummeted them to darkness.

Spurs under no pressure after the break

And the second-half started in the same vein. Johnson turned provider for a quick strike by Dejan Kulusevski. As Bruno’s expulsion saw Kobbie Mainoo replaced by Mason Mount, United’s midfield had a torrid time to match Spurs’ incisive play.

Ten Hag’s side avoided one-way traffic in a subdued half of soccer, but the battle was already lost. Spurs reserved their energy ahead of a busy schedule list. And they added the cherry on the top with Dominic Solanke’s third goal in as many games. The 27-year-old striker also scored in Bournemouth’s last season win at Old Trafford by the same scoreline.

What’s next for Man United and Spurs?

In search of a quick response, Man United will travel to Porto before another trip to Aston Villa. Casemiro had a fruitful spell on loan at Estádio do Dragão before excelling at Real Madrid. After his first red card for United, Fernandes will hope to end his eleven-game scoring drought against Porto.

Tottenham’s next games before October’s international break will also see them traveling. Following a trip to Hungary for their game against Ferencváros, Postecoglou’s side is set to face Brighton next Sunday.

