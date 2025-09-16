Why isn’t Vinícius Júnior starting for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League?

The Champions League is back, and Real Madrid begins its journey at the Santiago Bernabéu with a highly anticipated clash against Olympique de Marseille. Surprisingly, one of Los Blancos’ biggest stars, Vinícius Júnior, will not start the match, as head coach Xabi Alonso opts for a tactical reshuffle.

Fresh off a 2-1 away win over Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso made a bold call: he’s starting Franco Mastantuono, the 16-year-old Argentine prodigy, in the attacking line alongside Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Arda Güler.

Leaving Vinícius Júnior on the bench is a shock to many Madridistas, but Alonso explained it as a strategic move to strengthen the attack with four versatile forwards. The Brazilian is expected to come on in the second half if the game requires a change of pace.

This decision highlights Alonso’s willingness to trust young talents like Mastantuono in the biggest stage of European soccer. For U.S. fans, it feels similar to how coaches in the NBA sometimes rest superstars during the regular season to give prospects meaningful minutes.

Mastantuono will play his first Champions League match at the age of 18.

A stacked Real Madrid bench

Even without Vini in the starting XI, Madrid’s bench is loaded with world-class depth. Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Dani Ceballos, Fran García, Brahim Díaz, Fran González, Gonzalo García, and Raúl Asencio will all be available for Alonso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

The presence of Bellingham and Camavinga, both recently recovered from injuries, adds flexibility if Alonso needs to adjust the midfield battle. With Vini on the bench, Madrid has a game-changing weapon ready to tilt the balance in the second half.

Marseille’s challenge

Olympique de Marseille arrives with optimism, making its return to the Champions League after a brief absence. French media reported that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will rely on experienced names such as Aubameyang, Angel Gomes, and Greenwood, while adjusting defensively due to the absence of Nayef Aguerd.

For Marseille, the atmosphere at the Bernabéu will be intimidating, but their high-energy style could test Madrid’s tactical choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Madrid’s European mission

For Real Madrid, the objective is clear: avoid the shaky start of last season, when three losses in the group stage forced them into a dangerous playoff round. With Mbappé already in scoring form and Mastantuono bringing fresh energy, the Spanish giants aim to set the tone early in this campaign.

The spotlight may be on Alonso’s surprising call to bench Vinícius, but if the strategy works, Madrid will demonstrate the depth and flexibility that has kept them a perennial contender in Europe.