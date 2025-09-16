Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Why isn’t Vinícius Júnior starting for Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in Champions League?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Olympique de Marseille returns to the Champions League with Aubameyang and Greenwood leading the attack. FOTO: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
© Juan Manuel Serrano ArceOlympique de Marseille returns to the Champions League with Aubameyang and Greenwood leading the attack. FOTO: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

The Champions League is back, and Real Madrid begins its journey at the Santiago Bernabéu with a highly anticipated clash against Olympique de Marseille. Surprisingly, one of Los Blancos’ biggest stars, Vinícius Júnior, will not start the match, as head coach Xabi Alonso opts for a tactical reshuffle.

Fresh off a 2-1 away win over Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso made a bold call: he’s starting Franco Mastantuono, the 16-year-old Argentine prodigy, in the attacking line alongside Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Arda Güler.

Leaving Vinícius Júnior on the bench is a shock to many Madridistas, but Alonso explained it as a strategic move to strengthen the attack with four versatile forwards. The Brazilian is expected to come on in the second half if the game requires a change of pace.

This decision highlights Alonso’s willingness to trust young talents like Mastantuono in the biggest stage of European soccer. For U.S. fans, it feels similar to how coaches in the NBA sometimes rest superstars during the regular season to give prospects meaningful minutes.

Mastantuono will play his first Champions League match at the age of 18.

Mastantuono will play his first Champions League match at the age of 18.

A stacked Real Madrid bench

Even without Vini in the starting XI, Madrid’s bench is loaded with world-class depth. Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinícius Júnior, Dani Ceballos, Fran García, Brahim Díaz, Fran González, Gonzalo García, and Raúl Asencio will all be available for Alonso.

Advertisement
Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

see also

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

The presence of Bellingham and Camavinga, both recently recovered from injuries, adds flexibility if Alonso needs to adjust the midfield battle. With Vini on the bench, Madrid has a game-changing weapon ready to tilt the balance in the second half.

Marseille’s challenge

Olympique de Marseille arrives with optimism, making its return to the Champions League after a brief absence. French media reported that head coach Roberto De Zerbi will rely on experienced names such as Aubameyang, Angel Gomes, and Greenwood, while adjusting defensively due to the absence of Nayef Aguerd.

For Marseille, the atmosphere at the Bernabéu will be intimidating, but their high-energy style could test Madrid’s tactical choices.

Advertisement

Madrid’s European mission

For Real Madrid, the objective is clear: avoid the shaky start of last season, when three losses in the group stage forced them into a dangerous playoff round. With Mbappé already in scoring form and Mastantuono bringing fresh energy, the Spanish giants aim to set the tone early in this campaign.

The spotlight may be on Alonso’s surprising call to bench Vinícius, but if the strategy works, Madrid will demonstrate the depth and flexibility that has kept them a perennial contender in Europe.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid host Olympique Marseille in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: Confirmed lineups for the Champions League clash

Real Madrid launches its Champions League campaign determined not to repeat last year’s shaky start, when three early defeats forced them into the playoff round before the knockouts.

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Kylian Mbappe snubbed for Lionel Messi by Marseille captain ahead of Champions League clash

Prior to their UEFA Champions League clash, Olympique Marseille's captain snubbed Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe for Lionel Messi.

Why Dembele deserves 2025 Ballon d’Or? PSG director references Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with five-word explanation

Why Dembele deserves 2025 Ballon d’Or? PSG director references Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with five-word explanation

PSG’s sporting director has used a striking five-word claim that invoked Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — to make the case that there should be no debate at all over who deserves the honor.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo