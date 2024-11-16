With over 200 caps for the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has solidified his legacy as one of Portugal’s greatest football legends. However, his recent comments criticizing players who choose not to represent the national team have sparked a response from teammate Nuno Mendes.

Ronaldo, who was honored with the Platinum Quinas award during the Quinas de Ouro gala on November 12 for the Portuguese Federation, used the moment to highlight his pride in playing for Portugal. In his speech, he sent a clear message to those who lack commitment to their country:

“I would like to take this opportunity to say, especially to my teammates, that after playing for so many clubs, winning so many trophies, Champions Leagues, Ballon d’Ors, FIFA awards… I don’t see anything better than representing the national team, your country. Representing the entire nation, the entire culture, your children, your mother, your father, your closest friends. I am often disappointed with some players who do not want to represent the national team.”

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes, a key figure in the current Portugal squad, responded diplomatically when asked about Ronaldo’s remarks: “Everyone has their own opinion. I can speak for myself, I am very proud to represent Portugal and I think it shows, I give my all on the pitch and in training. I will always give my all and I will always be available to be here,” the left back told the reporters.

While Mendes did not fully align with Ronaldo’s stance, his comments reaffirmed his dedication to the national team. The 22-year-old has already earned 32 caps for Portugal, contributing five assists, including one to Rafael Leão in the recent 5-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking legacy with Portugal

Since making his debut on August 20, 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has redefined the standards of success in international football. He played an instrumental role in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 and UEFA Nations League 2019 victories while setting unparalleled records on the international stage.

Apart from surpassing former teammate Sergio Ramos’ record of most wins with a national team, Ronaldo now holds the records for the most international appearances (217), most goals for a national team (136). With his recent brace against Poland, Ronaldo has reached 910 career goals. Although reaching the 1,000-goal milestone at nearly 40 years old may seem improbable, his career has been nothing short of extraordinary—and anything remains possible.