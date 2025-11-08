Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Parma in Serie A?

As AC Milan prepares to face Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday night, there’s one name missing from Massimiliano Allegri’s matchday squad that immediately stands out: Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican forward will not feature in Milan’s final match before the international break.

The Rossoneri enter the fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and nine league games without defeat, a run that has kept them within striking distance of the Serie A summit. Their most recent result — a 1-0 win over Roma — highlighted the steel and tactical discipline Allegri has instilled since taking charge.

That win pushed the Red and Blacks within one point of league leaders Napoli, and with Roma, Napoli, and Inter all playing after them, Allegri’s men could briefly reclaim top spot with a victory in Emilia-Romagna. Consistency, however, will be tested — not least because Milan’s attacking setup is once again being reshaped by fitness issues.

The reason for Gimenez’s absence

There’s a mixture of good and bad news at Milanello. On the positive side, Christian Pulisic has recovered from his injury after several weeks out with a muscle injury sustained on international duty. The American winger is fit enough to make the bench and could see minutes in Parma, with the coach confirming “he’s trained well and looks sharp again.”

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

The setback, though, comes up front. Santiago Gimenez will not be available, with initial reports from ESPN Deportes suggesting the Mexican striker could miss up to five weeks. Later updates from Matteo Moretto indicated a shorter timeline — “a couple of weeks, to be evaluated before the Derby della Madonnina” — but the forward’s own statement this week revealed the full story.

Gimenez’s own revelation: ‘The time has come to stop’

Earlier this week, Gimenez took to Instagram to explain the real reason behind his absence — and it was far more serious than many expected. The Mexican international admitted that he has been battling an ankle injury for several months, one that has gradually worsened despite his determination to keep playing.

“For several months, I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% or feel comfortable on the pitch,” he wrote on social media. “With determination, I continued to help the team, and I continued to play, but the pain increased: the time has come to stop. Now I must focus on recovery and prepare to be back with you as soon as possible. God is in control. Thank you for your support, see you soon.”

