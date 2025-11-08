Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Why isn’t Santiago Gimenez playing for Milan against Parma in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan scores
© Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan scores

As AC Milan prepares to face Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday night, there’s one name missing from Massimiliano Allegri’s matchday squad that immediately stands out: Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican forward will not feature in Milan’s final match before the international break.

The Rossoneri enter the fixture on the back of a 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and nine league games without defeat, a run that has kept them within striking distance of the Serie A summit. Their most recent result — a 1-0 win over Roma — highlighted the steel and tactical discipline Allegri has instilled since taking charge.

That win pushed the Red and Blacks within one point of league leaders Napoli, and with Roma, Napoli, and Inter all playing after them, Allegri’s men could briefly reclaim top spot with a victory in Emilia-Romagna. Consistency, however, will be tested — not least because Milan’s attacking setup is once again being reshaped by fitness issues.

The reason for Gimenez’s absence

There’s a mixture of good and bad news at Milanello. On the positive side, Christian Pulisic has recovered from his injury after several weeks out with a muscle injury sustained on international duty. The American winger is fit enough to make the bench and could see minutes in Parma, with the coach confirming “he’s trained well and looks sharp again.”

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Milan’s fears eased? Santiago Gimenez’s injury update brings optimism for Massimiliano Allegri as new possible comeback date emerges

see also

Milan’s fears eased? Santiago Gimenez’s injury update brings optimism for Massimiliano Allegri as new possible comeback date emerges

The setback, though, comes up front. Santiago Gimenez will not be available, with initial reports from ESPN Deportes suggesting the Mexican striker could miss up to five weeks. Later updates from Matteo Moretto indicated a shorter timeline — “a couple of weeks, to be evaluated before the Derby della Madonnina” — but the forward’s own statement this week revealed the full story.

Advertisement

Gimenez’s own revelation: ‘The time has come to stop’

Earlier this week, Gimenez took to Instagram to explain the real reason behind his absence — and it was far more serious than many expected. The Mexican international admitted that he has been battling an ankle injury for several months, one that has gradually worsened despite his determination to keep playing.

Tweet placeholder

“For several months, I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% or feel comfortable on the pitch,” he wrote on social media. “With determination, I continued to help the team, and I continued to play, but the pain increased: the time has come to stop. Now I must focus on recovery and prepare to be back with you as soon as possible. God is in control. Thank you for your support, see you soon.”

Advertisement
Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

see also

Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Parma in Serie A despite returning from injury?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan vs. Parma in Serie A despite returning from injury?

The American forward had just returned from injury and was fully expected to start in what promised to be a crucial Serie A fixture.

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Parma will clash with AC Milan on Matchday 11 of the 2025–26 Serie A campaign. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to catch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s confirmed lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s confirmed lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

For Massimiliano Allegri, it’s another week of tactical puzzles to solve, but one that arrives with renewed optimism as the Rossoneri close in on the top of the Serie A table.

Lionel Messi’s side seriously weakened: Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami in season-defining MLS Cup Playoffs showdown vs. Nashville SC?

Lionel Messi’s side seriously weakened: Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami in season-defining MLS Cup Playoffs showdown vs. Nashville SC?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami prepares to face Nashville SC in the decisive Game 3 of its MLS Cup Playoffs series. But as the Herons take the pitch at Chase Stadium, Luis Suarez will not be among them.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo