Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Matteo Gabbia of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesMatteo Gabbia of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Parma vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Parma vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Saturday, November 8, 2025
WHERE Paramount+ and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan and Parma square off in a pivotal Serie A showdown between two teams headed in opposite directions. Milan enter the match riding high after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AS Roma that moved them within a single point of first-place Napoli, reigniting their chase for the league summit.

Parma, meanwhile, find themselves deep in the fight for survival with just seven points from ten outings and will be desperate to frustrate the Rossoneri’s title charge. With Milan’s momentum clashing against Parma’s urgency, this one promises intensity from start to finish—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s projected lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

Will Christian Pulisic start after injury return? Milan’s projected lineup for Serie A game vs. Parma, with Santiago Gimenez ruled out and Luka Modric in contention

For Massimiliano Allegri, it’s another week of tactical puzzles to solve, but one that arrives with renewed optimism as the Rossoneri close in on the top of the Serie A table.

Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

Christian Pulisic’s status for Milan’s Serie A clash vs. Parma revealed: Massimiliano Allegri offers candid nine-word update after USMNT decision

Massimiliano Allegri has provided an important update on Christian Pulisic’s recovery ahead of Milan’s Serie A clash with Parma, keeping fans guessing about whether the American star will start at the Stadio Enzo Tardini.

Massimiliano Allegri smiles again as Christian Pulisic’s injury return comes at perfect time for Milan: Could he start in Serie A showdown vs. Parma?

Massimiliano Allegri smiles again as Christian Pulisic’s injury return comes at perfect time for Milan: Could he start in Serie A showdown vs. Parma?

The American winger, a vital spark in Milan’s attack this season, has resumed full training ahead of the upcoming Serie A showdown with Parma, sparking hope among fans and relief for his manager. Yet one burning question remains: will he be ready to play?

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty to in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches historic Saudi Pro League milestone after converting penalty to in Al-Nassr’s win over Neom SC (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr continue to dominate the Saudi Pro League, and the latest chapter in their remarkable run unfolded under the bright lights of King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, where Al-Nassr beat Neom SC 3-1.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo