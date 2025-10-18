Trending topics:
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play? Predicted lineups for Al-Nassr vs. Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

All eyes are once again on Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr prepares to face Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. The fixture comes with an air of mystery surrounding the Portuguese superstar’s involvement. The question echoing through Riyadh this week has been simple yet dramatic: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

The league leaders find themselves in the kind of form that turns matches into statements. Al-Nassr has won all four of its league games, scoring 14 goals and conceding only one. By contrast, Al-Fateh sits near the foot of the table, winless and desperate for momentum. Saturday’s clash feels like more than just a game; it’s a meeting of dominance and survival instincts.

Few clubs in world soccer are playing with the consistency of Al-Nassr. Under Jorge Jesus, the team has found its rhythm across all competitions. After losing to Al-Ahli in the Super Cup back in August, Al-Nassr has responded emphatically — seven straight wins across both domestic and continental competitions.

The Knight of Najd’s latest performance, a 2-0 victory against Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League, showcased a squad with balance, pace, and tactical intelligence. The side’s ability to control games through Marcelo Brozovic’s leadership in midfield and the creativity of Joao Felix and Sadio Mane has made them almost unstoppable.

Jesus’ strategy emphasizes fast transitions and disciplined pressing, and the results speak for themselves. Al-Nassr boasts 27 goals across all competitions this season, with four clean sheets and no signs of slowing down. Its fortress, Al-Awwal Park, has become a stage of dominance — two wins out of two at home in the league and a growing sense of invincibility.

Al-Fateh: Team searching for confidence

On the opposite end, Al-Fateh faces the challenge of survival. Under Jose Gomes, the club sits 16th with only one point from four games. Their record — three defeats and one draw — paints a picture of a team struggling to find both goals and stability.

Its most recent league outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Al-Qadsiah, despite showing flashes of organization. Sofiane Bendebka, one of the few bright spots this season, has recorded a goal and an assist, but the team’s overall output, just three goals in four games, remains insufficient.

The visitors’ head-to-head record against Al-Nassr adds to the concern. Al-Fateh has lost four of its last five meetings, its only victory being a thrilling 3-2 upset earlier this year. However, with the league’s top side in blistering form, repeating that miracle looks improbable.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in his side’s 2-0 victory against Al-Ittihad last week, is expected to feature against Al-Fateh. The Portuguese forward remains the heartbeat of Jorge Jesus’ system, having already netted three goals this season.

Ronaldo’s influence is as visible as ever — not only in goals but also in leadership. The 40-year-old continues to defy age with his intensity and precision, and Saturday’s clash could provide another opportunity for him to cement his dominance in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr vs. Al-Fateh: Projected lineups

Al-Nassr projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bento; Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya, Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo; Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Fateh projected XI (4-2-2-2): Fernando Pacheco; Saeed Baatia, Marwane Saadane, Fernandes, Faisal Darisi; Sofiane Bendebka, Zaydou Youssouf; Othman, Mourad Batna; Matias Vargas, Karl Toko Ekambi.

